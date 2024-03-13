13/03/2024 04:35:00

An analysis conducted by the Center for Consumer Training and Research (Crc), in collaboration with Assoutenti, highlights exorbitant airfare prices for trips to Sicily and Sardinia, exceeding 300 euros.

A round-trip ticket from Turin to Catania costs a minimum of 365 euros, slightly less at around 320 euros when departing from Venice and Verona. Traveling to Sardinia is also quite expensive, with prices exceeding 320 euros for Bologna-Cagliari flights and over 330 euros for flights to Alghero. Despite discounts, bonuses, and efforts by the Sicilian Regional Government to mitigate costs, holiday prices continue to rise, often forcing individuals to spend their vacations far from their loved ones.

The steep surge in flight prices during holiday periods presents a significant barrier for educators and support staff wishing to reunite with their families. As concerns over affordability persist, stakeholders urge continued efforts to address these challenges and ensure equitable access to holiday travel opportunities.



