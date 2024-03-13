Quantcast
Sezioni
×
Temi Caldi
Noi e il PNRR
Caro voli
Corruzione a Trapani
Grillopoli
Il ponte sullo Stretto
Il teatro sfregiato
La grande sete
La rete di Messina Denaro
La strage di Altavilla
Trattori in marcia
 
Menù
Politica
Cronaca
Coronavirus
Economia
Sport
Cultura
Scuola
Antimafia
Inchieste
 
Sezioni
Editoriali
Rubriche
Istituzioni
Cittadinanza
Lettere Opinioni
Video
Eventi
Podcast
Native
annunci
Motori & dintorni
TrovoLavoro
Rassegna Stampa
EA2G
Sarco
Cantine Paolini
Studio Culicchia
CNA Trapani
Studio Evoluto
CDR Campione
Turni Farmacie
Salute e Benessere
Se ne sono andati

English News
13/03/2024 04:35:00

Exorbitant airfare prices for trips to Sicily 

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/12-03-2024/1710221785-0-exorbitant-airfare-prices-for-trips-to-sicily-nbsp.jpg

 An analysis conducted by the Center for Consumer Training and Research (Crc), in collaboration with Assoutenti, highlights exorbitant airfare prices for trips to Sicily and Sardinia, exceeding 300 euros.

A round-trip ticket from Turin to Catania costs a minimum of 365 euros, slightly less at around 320 euros when departing from Venice and Verona. Traveling to Sardinia is also quite expensive, with prices exceeding 320 euros for Bologna-Cagliari flights and over 330 euros for flights to Alghero. Despite discounts, bonuses, and efforts by the Sicilian Regional Government to mitigate costs, holiday prices continue to rise, often forcing individuals to spend their vacations far from their loved ones.

 The steep surge in flight prices during holiday periods presents a significant barrier for educators and support staff wishing to reunite with their families. As concerns over affordability persist, stakeholders urge continued efforts to address these challenges and ensure equitable access to holiday travel opportunities.

 



English News | 2024-03-13 04:35:00
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/24-03-2021/1616566080-0-etna-un-altra-eruzione-fontane-di-lava-e-boati-il-video.jpg

Exorbitant airfare prices for trips to Sicily 

 An analysis conducted by the Center for Consumer Training and Research (Crc), in collaboration with Assoutenti, highlights exorbitant airfare prices for trips to Sicily and Sardinia, exceeding 300 euros. A round-trip ticket from Turin to...

Native | 2024-03-09 09:00:00
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/24-03-2021/1616566080-0-etna-un-altra-eruzione-fontane-di-lava-e-boati-il-video.jpg

Sibiliana Vini verso un futuro sostenibile e di qualità

Sibiliana Vini, una realtà consolidata nel panorama vinicolo siciliano, ha inaugurato il 2024 con l’ambizioso obiettivo di rafforzare il proprio brand attraverso l’impegno per la sostenibilità ambientale e il perseguimento...

English News | 2024-03-08 04:30:00
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/24-03-2021/1616566080-0-etna-un-altra-eruzione-fontane-di-lava-e-boati-il-video.jpg

A sicilian town that offered $1 homes was transformed 

 It all began with an enticing offer: homes in a picturesque Sicilian town for just one euro, barely more than a dollar. According to Mussomeli's deputy mayor, who helped launch the initiative in 2017, it sparked a total revitalization of the...