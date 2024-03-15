Quantcast
Sezioni
×
Temi Caldi
Noi e il PNRR
Caro voli
Corruzione a Trapani
Grillopoli
Il ponte sullo Stretto
Il teatro sfregiato
La grande sete
La rete di Messina Denaro
La strage di Altavilla
Trattori in marcia
 
Menù
Politica
Cronaca
Coronavirus
Economia
Sport
Cultura
Scuola
Antimafia
Inchieste
 
Sezioni
Editoriali
Rubriche
Istituzioni
Cittadinanza
Lettere Opinioni
Video
Eventi
Podcast
Native
annunci
Motori & dintorni
TrovoLavoro
Rassegna Stampa
EA2G
Sarco
Cantine Paolini
Studio Culicchia
CNA Trapani
Studio Evoluto
CDR Campione
Turni Farmacie
Salute e Benessere
Se ne sono andati

English News
15/03/2024 04:55:00

Messina Denaro's driver gets 9 years

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/13-03-2024/1710356266-0-messina-denaro-s-driver-gets-9-years.jpg

 The preliminary hearings judge (GUP) of Palermo ion Wednesday sentenced Giovanni Luppino, the Campobello di Mazara (Trapani) entrepreneur who acted as a driver for the late superboss Matteo Messina Denaro in the last days of his life as a wanted man until his capture after 30 years on the run in January 2023, to nine years for aggravated aiding and abetting.

Luppino, according to the prosecution, represented in court by DDA prosecutors Piero Padova and Gianluca De Leo, also asked for money on behalf of the mafia boss and, together with his sons, who were arrested last February, took care of movements, removals and various organisational aspects of the Castelvetrano godfather's fugitive life until his arrest on January 16 last year.

Messina Denaro was caught while leaving a clinic where he was being treated for cancer in Palermo.

He died in a hospital in L'Aquila on September 25 aged 62.

Messina Denaro had been convicted for his involvement in dozens of murders, including the 1992 Cosa Nostra bombings that killed anti-Mafia magistrates Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino.

In addition to the Falcone and Borsellino assassinations, he was convicted of the killing of Giuseppe Di Matteo, the 12-year-old son of a mobster-turned-State witness who was strangled and dissolved in acid in 1996, and bombings at art and religious sites in Milan, Florence and Rome that killed 10 people and hurt 40 more in 1993.



English News | 2024-03-15 04:55:00
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/24-03-2021/1616566080-0-etna-un-altra-eruzione-fontane-di-lava-e-boati-il-video.jpg

Messina Denaro's driver gets 9 years

 The preliminary hearings judge (GUP) of Palermo ion Wednesday sentenced Giovanni Luppino, the Campobello di Mazara (Trapani) entrepreneur who acted as a driver for the late superboss Matteo Messina Denaro in the last days of his life as a...