08/11/2024 04:45:00

The Royal Stables of Palazzo dei Normanni in Palermo will host a remarkable exhibition from November 7 to December 8, 2024, featuring the parade equestrian equipment of Viceroy Marcantonio II Colonna from the Regional Gallery of Palazzo Abatellis. The exhibition, organized in collaboration with the Military Command of the Army of Sicily, provides a unique opportunity to appreciate both the rich armaments and the grandeur of the recently restored Royal Stables.

Francesco Paolo Scarpinato, Regional Minister of Cultural Heritage, describes the event as a "dual opportunity" for both citizens and visitors: "Besides granting access to a historically and artistically valuable space, the exhibition freely showcases this rare 16th-century equestrian gear, normally kept in storage due to its fragility."

Among the few surviving examples from the period, the equestrian gear reflects the splendor and magnificence of Renaissance ceremonial artifacts. Crafted from fine materials, including leather, enameled metal, and silver, it consists of valuable accessories and a red velvet caparison, adorned with silk thread embroideries, pearls, and enameled gold plates.

A Dive into the Viceregal Palermo of Marcantonio Colonna

The exhibition includes informative panels that trace the urban impact of public works initiated by Viceroy Colonna during his term from 1577 to 1584. Under his leadership, Palermo underwent significant urban improvements, including the reorganization of squares and the opening of new roads, enhancing the city's decorum and functionality.

A Rarely Seen Restored Sculpture: Antonio Ugo's Winged Victory

Adjacent to the Royal Stables, visitors can also admire the "Winged Victory" by sculptor Antonio Ugo, a commemorative work for the employees of the Banco di Sicilia who fell during World War I. The sculpture, stolen in 2013 and later found damaged, has been restored and is temporarily housed within the stables.

Visiting Hours

Admission to the exhibition is free, and it is open during the following hours:

Monday to Friday: 09:00 – 13:00 and 14:00 - 16:30 (site closes at 17:00) Saturday: 10:00 – 13:00 and 14:00 - 16:30 (site closes at 17:00) Sunday and public holidays: 10:00 -13:00 (last entry and site closes at 13:30)

This exhibition offers a unique chance to explore a precious part of Sicily's historical and artistic heritage in one of Palermo's most picturesque settings.




