English News
07/03/2024 04:55:00

February in Sicily: Sixth Consecutive Month with Above Average Temperatures

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/06-03-2024/1709704834-0-february-in-sicily-sixth-consecutive-month-with-above-average-temperatures.jpg

 Unusually warm weather continued in Sicily in February 2024, marking the sixth consecutive month with above average temperatures. While not the warmest February on record (February 2016 saw a +2.6°C anomaly), the deviation was particularly pronounced for minimum temperatures, which were the highest ever recorded for the regional average in the observation period (2003-2023).

A lack of cold air currents and a maximum temperature of 24.7 degrees Celsius in Francofonte were the highlights of the report by the SIAS service of the Sicilian Region. The minimum temperature was -6 degrees Celsius on Mount Etna.

This worrying trend confirms the ongoing climate emergency, which calls for concrete action to reduce emissions and mitigate climate change.