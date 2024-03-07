February in Sicily: Sixth Consecutive Month with Above Average Temperatures

07/03/2024 04:55:00

Unusually warm weather continued in Sicily in February 2024, marking the sixth consecutive month with above average temperatures. While not the warmest February on record (February 2016 saw a +2.6°C anomaly), the deviation was particularly pronounced for minimum temperatures, which were the highest ever recorded for the regional average in the observation period (2003-2023).

A lack of cold air currents and a maximum temperature of 24.7 degrees Celsius in Francofonte were the highlights of the report by the SIAS service of the Sicilian Region. The minimum temperature was -6 degrees Celsius on Mount Etna.

This worrying trend confirms the ongoing climate emergency, which calls for concrete action to reduce emissions and mitigate climate change.



