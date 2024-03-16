Discounts on fares for Sicilians flying to mainland Italy

16/03/2024 04:25:00

From Friday until the end of the year all Sicilian residents will have access to a 25% discount on air fares to all airports in Italy, Sicily Governor Renato Schifani said on Thursday.

The measure extends to other routes the discount introduced at the start of 2024 on flights to Rome and Milan.

Under the move, some more vulnerable categories can also access an additional 25% off by uploading their tickets onto a special platform created by the Sicilian Region.

The measure aims to mitigate the above-average prices for air fares to and from the island region and also to Sardinia, which in 2023 came under the lens of Italy's Antitrust authority in relation to the use of pricing algorithms.



