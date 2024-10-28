Snooping: Suspect says had 8,000 secret data on hard disk 

28/10/2024 04:10:00

A suspect in a huge new snooping case mainly involving the Italian business world said he had 800,000 confidential data on his hard disk, according to Milan anti-mafia prosecutors' documents.

The arrested alleged ringleader, Nunzio Samuele Calamucci allegedly had "at his disposal a hard disk containing eight hundred thousand SDIs", i.e. information acquired from the police force database, the documents said.

"Eight hundred thousand SDI, I have over here", he allegedly said when intercepted last January speaking with former super policeman Carmine Gallo, who was also arrested.

In another conversation in November 2023, Calamucci allegedly had the concern of "putting aside", i.e. transferring data, of "six, seven million USB sticks that I have".

He had a "huge amount of data to manage - the prosecutors write - equal to at least 15 terabytes", said the documents of the investigation by the Milan DDA anti-mafi and anti-terror prosecutors.

Calamucci was wiretapped saying "here's how we screw the whole of Italy" in the case.

One of the sons of Luxottica boss Leonardo Del Vecchio, Leonardo Maria, has been placed under investigation in the Milanese mafia probe into alleged wide-scale snooping by secretly compiling dossiers on predominantly business people and some politicians.

Banker Matteo Arpe is also among the 60 people probed in the case, which on Friday led to the arrests of six people.

Thousands of pieces of information were taken from the national strategic databases, according to the investigations of the DDA anti-mafia investigative directorate of Milan and the DNA national anti-mafia office.

Former 'super policeman' Gallo, who made his name with the Gucci 'Black Widow' case, was placed under house arrest in the probe.

Gallo was wiretapped saying he had made thousands of reports for businessman and Milan fair foundation chair Enrico Pazzali.

Those under investigation are accused of complicity in the illegal access of the alleged organization, composed of hackers, IT consultants and members of the police force and also centered on illegal wiretapping.

The investigation also involves former employees of an investigation company, SKP of Milan.

National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor Giovanni Melillo, national anti-mafia prosecutor said the case had revealed a "gigantic and alarming" market of confidential data.

Justice Minister Carlo Nordio said hackers are increasingly ahead of the police and laws must be aligned and brought up to speed in order to better combat them.

Artificial Intelligence brings a greater risk of data manipulation, Nordio added.

