30/10/2024 04:45:00

Sicily: Few doctors. Recruitment of foreign personnel continues

 The recruitment of foreign doctors continues to address the structural staff shortages in the Sicilian healthcare system. Seven other doctors have been selected in recent days by the Region thanks to the open notice issued by the Strategic Planning department of the Health Department, led by Salvatore Iacolino.

«The innovative process of recruiting is still ongoing non-EU doctors – says the president of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani - to fill staffing gaps and guarantee the services of hospitals and healthcare companies, especially in border hospitals. These are qualified personnel who ensure the quality of the services provided to Sicilian patients and who are put into service after selection by a commission formed by department heads and an adequate training period both from a linguistic point of view and from that relating to the functioning of the Sicilian health system.».

The doctors hired in recent months have been placed mainly in the provincial health authorities that manage the hospitals in the area. They are surgeons, internists, pediatricians, cardiologists, psychiatrists, orthopedists, anesthetists, gynecologists, emergency room doctors, gastroenterologists, neurologists, intensive care specialists, neonatologists, vascular surgeons and pediatric cardiac surgeons and they come mainly from Argentina and Cuba..

The recruitment notice is still open. In Sicily, the need detected by health and hospital companies is 1.494 units. The health and hospital companies are committed, at the constant urging of the President of the Region, to completing the stabilization procedures and those of mobility and competitive examinations.