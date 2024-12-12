Christmas Events Across the Province of Trapani: A Festive Guide"

12/12/2024 04:40:00

The holiday season in the province of Trapani offers a charming experience, from the vibrant capital city to the enchanting medieval village of Erice and the evocative atmosphere of Valderice. It's a journey through Christmas markets, live nativities, traditional bagpipers, and performances, all set in a unique ambiance that blends tradition and modernity.

Trapani: A Christmas Filled with Events

Trapani welcomes Christmas with a rich schedule of events.

Piazza Vittorio Emanuele becomes the beating heart of the festivities, hosting the characteristic wooden huts of the Christmas market, where you can find local handicrafts, typical products, and decorations. There's also an ice rink at Villa Margherita for fun for all ages, and rides for the children's delight. Traditional bagpipers will enliven the streets and schools with their music.

Don't miss the Christmas train touring the city center, offering a unique view of the festive lights, and the decorated Quad tour to discover the city's most picturesque spots. For a more traditional experience, the live nativity in Borgo Livio Bassi is a must-see.

The Christmas spirit also extends to the suburbs with the "Christmas Together in the Neighborhoods" initiative, bringing events and shows for children and families to Cappuccinelli, Fontanelle Sud - Sant’Alberto, Fontanelle Milo-Villa Rosina, Xitta, and Fulgatore.

The Soul of Trapani: A Month Dedicated to Coral Art

Trapani celebrates its ancient artisan tradition with a month of events dedicated to the art of coral. Starting December 13th, a rich calendar of initiatives will animate the city's streets and historic buildings with conferences, performances, and exhibitions highlighting this precious heritage.

The event, organized by the Fardelliana Library and the Municipality of Trapani, with support from the Regional Department of Local Autonomies and Public Function of Sicily, will feature distinguished speakers and collaboration from major cultural institutions like the Superintendence for Cultural and Environmental Heritage of Trapani and the Agostino Pepoli Regional Museum.

This is a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the history and beauty of Trapanese coral, admire the works of master artisans like Platimiro Fiorenza, and visit the historic workshops in the city center. Not to be missed are the coral nativity scenes at Palazzo Milo and the collection at the Agostino Pepoli Regional Museum, which houses some of the world's most precious coral artworks.

Erice: The Village of Nativity Scenes

From December 7th to January 6th, Erice transforms into a true "Village of Nativity Scenes." A rich calendar of events enlivens the alleys of this medieval gem, featuring markets, performances, and artisan nativities.

Piazza della Loggia and Piazzetta San Giuliano host Christmas markets, where you can find typical ceramics, Sicilian sweets, and artisan nativities. For children, Santa Claus's House in Via Albertina degli Abati is the perfect place to deliver letters and participate in creative workshops.

The Gebel Hamed Theater offers jazz shows, performances for children, and gospel concerts, while traditional bagpipers guide visitors along a route featuring over 30 artisan nativities, including a striking live nativity scene.

Artist Marco Nereo Rotelli presents a light installation, a "nativity of words" at the Blackett-San Domenico Institute, inviting reflection on Christmas themes.

On New Year's Eve, Piazza della Loggia comes alive with live music, a countdown, fireworks, and a DJ set.

The Christmas spirit also reaches the outlying districts of Erice, with unique events like Christmas workshops at the Gardens of Aromas in Raganzili and the live nativity "From Casa Santa to Bethlehem" in Mokarta.

Valderice Lights Up with the Santa Lucia Markets

In Valderice, the Christmas atmosphere ignites with the Santa Lucia Markets, held on December 13th and 14th at the historic Excelsior Mill. Hobbyist stands, typical products, and performances animate the two days of celebration, with a special focus on the tradition of Santa Lucia.

On December 13th, a procession for Santa Lucia starts from Piazza Sandro Pertini to the Excelsior Mill, where a theatrical representation of the Saint's life takes place. On December 14th, the music takes center stage with a folk duo and the "Soul Planet Band - Christmas Show." For children, the ABA…la vita Association organizes a meeting with Santa Claus and letter writing.

Don't miss the opportunity to visit the small museum of the Excelsior Mill, featuring a personal nativity exhibition by Mrs. Lea Caruso and competing nativities.

Custonaci: Christmas Magic in the Village

Custonaci is gearing up to celebrate Christmas with a rich program of events that will animate the village from December 8th to January 6th. The Christmas atmosphere will envelop the historic center, the Mangiapane Cave, and other picturesque locations, with a calendar full of appointments for all tastes.

Here are the main events:

December 8th: Lighting of the Christmas tree December 21st: Grand Christmas Concert December 25-27th: Christmas Markets and Live Nativity January 4-6th: 40th edition of the Live Nativity

Petrosino: A Christmas for Everyone

Petrosino is set to experience a joyful and inclusive Christmas with a packed calendar of events for people of all ages. From December 7th to January 6th, the city will come alive with theatrical shows, creative workshops, children's entertainment, and family gatherings.

Three community spaces are involved: the Peace Park, the Multifunctional Center, and the Center for Culture and Volunteering. A varied and intergenerational program is designed to strengthen community spirit and provide moments of tranquility for all citizens.



