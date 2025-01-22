Quantcast
Sezioni
×
Temi Caldi
Noi e il PNRR
Ciclismo
Grillopoli
Il ponte sullo Stretto
Il teatro sfregiato
Il voto di Giugno
La grande sete
La rete di Messina Denaro
La strage di Altavilla
La strage di Casteldaccia
Trattori in marcia
 
 
Menù
Politica
Cronaca
Coronavirus
Economia
Sport
Cultura
Scuola
Antimafia
Inchieste
 
Sezioni
Editoriali
Rubriche
Istituzioni
Cittadinanza
Lettere Opinioni
Video
Eventi
Podcast
Native
annunci
Motori & dintorni
TrovoLavoro
Rassegna Stampa
EA2G
Sarco
Cantine Paolini
Studio Culicchia
CNA Trapani
Studio Evoluto
CDR Campione
Turni Farmacie
Salute e Benessere
Se ne sono andati

International News
22/01/2025 04:55:00

Mattarella visits a multi-ethnic school in Sicily where 2 boys had been subjected to racist insults

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/21-01-2025/1737438997-0-mattarella-visits-a-multi-ethnic-school-in-sicily-where-2-boys-had-been-subjected-to-racist-insults.jpg

Prime Minister Meloni is in Washington, D.C. to attend Trump's inauguration as 47th President of the United States She is one of the few European leaders invited to attend the ceremony.

President Mattarella visited the De Amicis-Da Vinci school in Palermo, Sicily after learning that two students of the institute, originally from Ghana and Mauritius, had been subjected to racist insults in recent days.

It is an alarming picture that emerges from the Oxfam report, presented in conjunction with the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The dynamics are similar between the world and Italy: the wealthy and the poor are on the rise.

Italian researchers have discovered a new gene that causes Alzheimer's Disease, according to a new study published in the international scientific journal Alzheimer's Research & Therapy.

Sanremo 2025 is around the corner. Host Carlo Conti appears less reserved about news to share. He has unveiled the name of the first guest- Jovanotti will be the first artist to step foot on the Ariston stage as a super-host.

Soccer. Tonight Como-Udinese. Yesterday Inter victorious over Empoli, while Lazio wins 3-NIl against Verona. Napoli still head of the class.

Tennis. Australian Open. Italy's world number one Sinner continues his race, beating Rune to reach the quarter-finals despite felling unwell. Lorenzo Sonego also goes forward after defeating 19-year-old American Learner Tien.

A triumphant weekend for Italian skiing. Victories for both Federica Brignone and Sofia Goggia.

Milan fashion shows dedicated to men's haute couture.



Native | 2025-01-21 08:30:00
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/24-03-2021/1616566080-0-etna-un-altra-eruzione-fontane-di-lava-e-boati-il-video.jpg

Cosa visitare in Egitto durante la Pasqua? Mete da scoprire

Immagina di trovarti in un paese dove l’antico e il moderno si fondono in un’armonia unica, dove il deserto incontra il mare e dove la storia millenaria si respira ad ogni passo. Benvenuto in Egitto! Se stai pianificando un viaggio in...

International News | 2025-01-21 04:40:00
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/24-03-2021/1616566080-0-etna-un-altra-eruzione-fontane-di-lava-e-boati-il-video.jpg

Sharp rise in flu cases, kids most hit

 There was a sharp rise in flu cases in Italy in the week of January 6-12, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) reported, saying that children were the most affected age group. The incidence level in Italy was equal to 14.3 cases per thousand...

EA2G | 2024-12-23 14:54:00
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/24-03-2021/1616566080-0-etna-un-altra-eruzione-fontane-di-lava-e-boati-il-video.jpg

L’augurio di buone feste da Ea2g e Studio Vira

Natale, tempo di riflessioni, bilanci, buoni propositi, sia individuali che di gruppo, di squadra! Anche il nostro team non si esime da questo e ne fa un momento di condivisione degli obiettivi raggiunti, ma anche di quelli prospettici, alla luce...