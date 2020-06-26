English News
26/06/2020 04:10:00

'Open-air museum' in Sicily with contemporary art

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/25-06-2020/1593062071-0-open-air-museum-in-sicily-with-contemporary-art.jpg

 The Foundation Orestiadi in Gibellina is launching the first open-air exhibit in Sicily since the outbreak of COVID-19. Masterworks on display will include the installation ''Montagna di Sale'' by Mimmo Paladino, a sculpture by Pietro Consagra, ''L'uomo con un carico di lune'', a marble installation, and artwork by British artist Peter Briggs.

The show is called ''Museo a cielo aperto'' (open-air museum). The Foundation will be presenting all its new acquisitions of contemporary art, paying homage to its founder Ludovico Corrao. The show will be inaugurated on the anniversary of his birth, June 26, to remember the senator, a symbol of reconstruction in Belice. After the 1968 earthquake, as mayor, Corrao brought to life the idea of a city of artists, calling to a renewed Gibellina Burri, Consagra, Accardi, Isgrò, Pomodoro, Paladino, Nunzio, Schifano, Quaroni, Venezia, Mendini, Purini, Levi, Damiani, Sciascia, Dolci, Buttitta as well as Joseph Beuys, Robert Wilson, Philip Glass, Thierry Salmon, Boetti, Scialoja, Turcato, Necrosius, Kusturica, Cage, Pennisi, Kokkos, Giovanna Marini, Zavattini, Zavoli, to name a few, during the unforgettable season of the Orestiadi, in the 1980s and 1990s, one of the most interesting and innovative creative laboratories of Europe.

The exhibition is located in the external area of Baglio di Stefano. Masterworks on display also include ''Chiesa Madre'' by Ben Jacober and Yannick Vu, ''Siderale'' by Michele Cossyro, and the ceramic artwork of Croce Taravella whose bright colors and materials create a dialogue between the markets of Palermo and Tunis. The itinerary includes views of the baronial house, which today houses the Museo delle Trame Mediterranee and n the ateliers with oeuvres by Milena Altini, Francesco Impellizzeri, Emilio Angelini. One of the ateliers also houses ''Tappeto Mediterraneo'' by Jonida Xherri, an Albanian artist who created a collective project with migrants living in centers close to Gibellina. There is also an installation by Mustafa Sabbagh, ''MKUltra: we are infinite and eternal''. The artwork was created by the Italian-Jordanian artist for the 2019 edition of international photography festival Gibellina Photoroad. With ''Museo a cielo aperto'', the Fondazione Orestiadi showcasing the history of a great material and immaterial heritage including performances and events.



Editoriali
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/15-06-2020/1592216501-0-com-e-andato-l-incontro-su-marsala-e-il-dopo-tutti-d-accordo-servono-i-migliori-nbsp.jpg

Com'è andato l'incontro su Marsala e il "dopo". Tutti d'accordo: servono i migliori 

Lettere & Opinioni
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/24-06-2020/1592952402-0-scrive-guido-sulla-movida-selvaggia-nel-centro-storico-di-marsala.jpg

Scrive Guido, sulla movida selvaggia nel centro storico di Marsala

CALCIO A 5

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/21-05-2020/1590084040-0-arriva-lo-stop-definitivo-ai-campionati-dilettantistici-da-parte-della-federazione-il-marsala-futsal-chiude-al-settimo-posto-in-serie-c1-di-calcio-a-5.jpg

Calcio dilettantistico, stop definitivo ai campionati. Calcio a 5, il...

Istituzioni
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/24-06-2020/1593031421-0-trapani-celebrato-il-246-deg-anniversario-della-finanza-il-bilancio-del-2019.jpg

Trapani, celebrato il 246° anniversario della Finanza. Il bilancio del...

Cittadinanza
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/22-06-2020/1592859638-0-nbsp-marsala-quella-palma-donata-in-corso-gramsci-nel-1966.png

 Marsala, quella palma donata in corso Gramsci nel 1966

Antimafia
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/25-06-2020/1593055624-0-ermes-3-nella-nbsp-furnari-la-protetta-dei-boss-vito-gondola-e-nino-marotta.jpg

Ermes 3, Nella Furnari la protetta dei boss Vito Gondola e Nino...

Economia
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/25-06-2020/1593071730-0-marsala-niente-pane-fresco-la-domenica-i-panificatori-chiedono-la-chiusura.jpg

Marsala, niente pane fresco la domenica. I panificatori chiedono la...

Politica
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/25-06-2020/1593094265-0-sgarbi-espulso-dalla-camera-e-portato-via-di-peso-il-video.jpg

Sgarbi espulso dalla Camera e portato via di peso. Il video

Cronaca
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/25-06-2020/1593121655-0-l-inicidente-sull-a29-nbsp-forse-causato-da-un-guasto-all-autocompattatore.jpg

L'inicidente sull'A29,  forse causato da un guasto...

Cultura
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/25-06-2020/1593074484-0-marsala-firma-il-suo-patto-per-la-lettura.jpg

Marsala firma il suo Patto per la Lettura

Rubriche
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/20-04-2020/1587386761-0-solo-cucina-quarantena-servita-resettare-nostre-vite.jpg

Non solo cucina. La quarantena Ã¨ servita a resettare le nostre vite?

Rassegna Stampa
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/23-06-2020/1592908704-0-petrolio-e-migranti-il-laquo-patto-libico-raquo-per-il-traffico-di-migranti.jpg

Petrolio e migranti. Il «patto libico» per il traffico di...

Calcio

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/23-06-2020/1592933456-0-il-coni-respinge-i-ricorsi-delle-societa-di-serie-d-tra-cui-il-marsala-retrocesse-d-ufficio.jpg

Il CONI respinge i ricorsi delle Società di serie D tra cui il...

Volley

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/25-06-2020/1593092416-0-marsala-oriana-bertolino-riconfermata-nbsp-in-casa-fly-volley.jpg

Marsala, Oriana Bertolino riconfermata in casa Fly Volley

Basket

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/26-05-2020/1590503747-0-trapani-basket-francesco-mannella-vincitore-del-contest-nbsp-sfidaleggendelnp.png

Trapani basket, Francesco Mannella vincitore del...

Atletica

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/20-06-2020/1592641217-0-da-trapani-a-palermo-a-piedi-in-sole-24-ore-l-impresa-di-giuseppe-bica.jpg

Da Trapani a Palermo a piedi in sole 24 ore. L'impresa di Giuseppe Bica

Automobilismo

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/26-06-2020/1593122794-0-automobilismo-nbsp-dopo-il-coronavirus-si-riprende-con-il-test-rally-sicilia-sulle-madonie.jpg

Automobilismo, dopo il Coronavirus si riprende con il Test Rally...