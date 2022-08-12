Second edition of 'villages of treasures' fest starts in Sicily: 3 weekends across 37 municipalities

12/08/2022 04:10:00

Three weekends (August 20-21, August 27-28, September 3-4) will celebrate the 'roads of treasures' across 37 villages, including 16 in the area around Palermo, in Sicily, and 400 sites and paths, in events that will involve 500 youths who will welcome visitors and narrate the stories of little-known Sicilian towns.

The event 'Borghi dei tesori fest' is a smart and digital initiative promoted by the Foundation 'Le vie dei tesori' (the paths of treasures) in collaboration with Sicilian municipalities and supported by IGT, Poste Italiane and Fondazione Sicilia. On the website www.leviedeitesori.com/borghideitesori coupons are available to carry out the visits as well as the stories of the towns and sites open to visitors. A long list of villages, starting from next week, can be reached with buses departing from Palermo thanks to a partnership with Auto service. They include five new entries: Montevago (Agrigento), Alcara Li Fusi (Messina), Chiusa Sclafani e Piana degli Albanesi (Palermo), Calatafimi Segesta (Trapani).

The list is packed with places and starts from the area of Agrigento with Bivona, Burgio, Caltabellotta, the new site of Montevago, Naro, Sambuca, Sant'Angelo Muxaro and Santo Stefano Quisquina; in the area of Caltanissetta, Sutera and Vallelunga Pratameno; in the area of Catania, Licodia Eubea and Piedimonte Etneo; near Enna, Centuripe. Around Messina, Alcara Li Fusi, Frazzanò, Graniti, Mirto, San Piero Patti and Savoca. Many towns are located near Palermo - Baucina, Blufi, Caccamo, Castronovo, la novità Chiusa Sclafani, Contessa Entellina, Gangi, Geraci Siculo, Giuliana, Isnello, Petralia Soprana, Piana degli Albanesi, poi Pollina, Prizzi, San Mauro Castelverde, Vicari.

The list ends around Siracusa, with Portopalo di Capo Passero and Trapani with Calatafimi Segesta. The event was presented by the president and founder of the Fondazione 'Le vie dei tesori,' Laura Anello. "The event - said Palermo Mayor Roberto Lagalla - is the evolution of an intelligent initiative whose epicenter was in cities and urban centers and which is today decentralized and polarizes the attention towards Sicilian villages and their important historic role. It is also an occasion to think about the new role of villages. This is connected to the computer revolution. In the area of smart working, in fact, it is possible to imagine these villages as smart communities that revitalize the territory and sow new culture that is not only connected to agriculture but also to the digital world". "Le vie dei tesori - continued Anello - has provided its background and organizational experience, the efficiency of a consolidated network".



