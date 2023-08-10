Matteo Messina Denaro's Health and Denials: An In-depth Look

10/08/2023 04:15:00

When Matteo Messina Denaro was arrested on January 16, taken into custody in front of a clinic where he was to undergo chemotherapy, many speculated about his health condition. Some, upon seeing his medical records (registered under the alias Andrea Bonafede), even remarked that with a tumor of this magnitude, he might survive for at most six months, maybe a year. Now, this prediction seems to be coming true. Messina Denaro's health has deteriorated significantly, to the point that even his defenders argue he can no longer stay in prison. However, medical professionals at L'Aquila Hospital, where he is being treated under heavy security measures, consider his condition serious but not yet irreversible.

While incarcerated, Messina Denaro underwent periodic cycles of chemotherapy in a specially-equipped infirmary within the Abruzzo prison. His health has been gradually deteriorating over the past few weeks, reportedly reaching a critical stage with complications in the urological aspect of his illness. He recently underwent a minor procedure at San Salvatore Hospital in L'Aquila. His legal team had requested his hospitalization, claiming that Messina Denaro's condition was "incompatible with harsh prison conditions" and that he requires 24-hour medical attention.

Interestingly, on the very day of his hospitalization, the initial transcript of his interrogation from February 13 was submitted.

Throughout the 70 pages of questioning, Messina Denaro denies any involvement with Cosa Nostra. He rejects accusations of massacres and murders, particularly those regarding the young Giuseppe Di Matteo, the son of a pentito who was kidnapped, strangled, and dissolved in acid after 25 months of captivity. Messina Denaro also denies any involvement in drug trafficking, asserting that he lived well due to his family's art dealing business. He maintains that his life of crime ended due to his illness.

While undergoing questioning, the mafia boss makes it clear, "I exclude the possibility of repenting." He agrees to answer questions, admitting only what cannot be denied: possession of a firearm, correspondence with Bernardo Provenzano, adopting a lavish lifestyle as a defense mechanism against a state that unjustly accuses him, and little else. He states, "My life hasn't been sedentary; it's been adventurous, eventful." He emphasizes, "I do feel like a man of honor, but not as a mafioso. I learned about Cosa Nostra from newspapers."

Magistrates inquire, "Have you ever had dealings with Cosa Nostra?" Messina Denaro responds, "I don't know, maybe I did business with them without knowing it was Cosa Nostra." However, he underlines, "I haven't committed the crimes they're accusing me of: massacres and murders. I'm absolutely not involved. They can accuse me of anything they want; there's nothing I can do about it." He includes drug trafficking in the list of uncommitted crimes. He explains, "I lived well, I had my family. My father was an art dealer." He speaks of Francesco Messina Denaro, Castelvetrano's godfather, who passed away as a fugitive and was considered one of Totò Riina's Corleonesi's most loyal members. "I'm passionate about ancient history, from Rome onwards," the mafia leader tells the magistrates. "My father was an art dealer, and wherever I am, Selinunte is."

Regarding his capture, he's unequivocal: "I don't want to be a superman or arrogant; you apprehended me because of my illness." He recounts how he lived without technology as long as he could, knowing it would be a vulnerability. Eventually, he had to surrender.

To explain his shift in evading authorities, he cites a Hebrew proverb, "If you want to hide a tree, plant it in a forest." After discovering his illness, he decided, "I'll live like a tree planted in the middle of the forest. So, if you need to arrest everyone who has had dealings with me in Campobello, I think you'll need to arrest anywhere from two to three thousand people; that's what it's about."

On one matter, the boss circles back multiple times: "Let me say one thing. Maybe it's the most important thing to me. I'm not a saint...but I had no involvement in the child's murder," he explains, denying his participation in the killing of young Di Matteo, who was kidnapped to pressure his father into retracting his statements. According to Messina Denaro, Giovanni Brusca was responsible. He also clarifies his stance on a controversial audio message from months prior, stating, "I didn't intend to offend Judge Falcone. I'm not interested... What's the point? I had an issue with that method of commemoration."



