Quantcast
Sezioni
×
Temi Caldi
Noi e il PNRR
Grillopoli
Il ponte sullo Stretto
Il teatro sfregiato
Il voto di Giugno
La grande sete
La rete di Messina Denaro
La strage di Altavilla
La strage di Casteldaccia
Trattori in marcia
 
Menù
Politica
Cronaca
Coronavirus
Economia
Sport
Cultura
Scuola
Antimafia
Inchieste
 
Sezioni
Editoriali
Rubriche
Istituzioni
Cittadinanza
Lettere Opinioni
Video
Eventi
Podcast
Native
annunci
Motori & dintorni
TrovoLavoro
Rassegna Stampa
EA2G
Sarco
Cantine Paolini
Studio Culicchia
CNA Trapani
Studio Evoluto
CDR Campione
Turni Farmacie
Salute e Benessere
Se ne sono andati

International News
23/05/2024 04:35:00

  Marsala, Athletic Trainer Convicted of Sexually Abusing an Athlete

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/22-05-2024/1716352587-0-marsala-athletic-trainer-convicted-of-sexually-abusing-an-athlete.jpg

 An athletic trainer, Giovanni Giustiniano, has been sentenced in the first instance to five years and five months in prison.

The verdict was delivered yesterday, Monday, May 20, by the Court of Marsala, which upheld the prosecution's request for a conviction. The man was found guilty of sexual violence "because, through multiple acts part of the same criminal plan, by abusing the authority derived from his position as a trainer, through deceitful and sudden behavior without verifying the consent of the victim and by exploiting the physical and/or psychological inferiority of the person at the time of the events, he coerced and/or induced the young woman to endure sexual acts in the gym and in his car, after training sessions, involving intimate areas, claiming to consider himself as her doctor."

The sexual assaults were reported in March 2022 and pertain to the period from January to February 2022. The investigative activity led and coordinated by the Marsala Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed the allegations in the judgment, which also included the acquisition of video recordings and witness testimonies, allowing for a direct trial request to be filed on August 29, 2022. Following this, given the continuation of the charges, the defendant was convicted in the first instance to a sentence of five years and five months of imprisonment, in addition to the payment of legal costs and additional penalties.
The reasons for the first-instance verdict, which is not final, will be filed within 90 days.

 

 

 



Native | 2024-05-21 15:48:00
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/24-03-2021/1616566080-0-etna-un-altra-eruzione-fontane-di-lava-e-boati-il-video.jpg

Estate, arte e distillati agli Opifici Culturali Bianchi

Al via la stagione estiva e la Distilleria Bianchi, sul lungomare di Marsala, non si fa cogliere impreparata. Dopo il restauro dei Silos, che sono stati riconvertiti, mediante una ristrutturazione edilizia in spazi ricettivi, per ospitare turisti e...