International News
12/07/2024 04:20:00

Slackline spectacle: Roose's stunning 3.6km walk across Messina Strait

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/11-07-2024/1720675586-0-slackline-spectacle-roose-s-stunning-3-6km-walk-across-messina-strait.jpg

 Daring adventurer Jaan Roose set out to conquer what nobody had done before: walking the Messina Strait, a body of water that runs between the island of Sicily and mainland Italy, on a 1.9cm thin slackline. For the feat, the 32-year-old Estonian had to cover over 3,600m. On his way, he surpassed the previous longest slackline walk of 2,710m - but fell short of achieving a new world record, as he fell just a few metres out from the finish line.

For three hours Jaan Roose put on an awe-inspiring show of skill, focus, and balance, pulling off an unprecedented feat. He started in Santa Trada, Calabria, and ended in Torre Faro, Sicily, making this crossing an epic adventure. The massive distance, tricky weather, and environmental hurdles added to the challenge. The slackline was strung between old power line pylons with varying heights, demanding spot-on precision.

Roose's achievement is not just a sporting milestone but a symbol of resilience and determination. Even though the Estonian fell off the slackline after having walked for almost three hours and being so close to the world record, he found the mental strength to continue to walk. After having a short break on the slackline, he carried with him in his backpack, Roose got himself up again and kept walking until he reached the pylon - to become the first human to cross the Messina Strait on a slackline.
“I feel 'jaantastic,' I am super happy, a bit tired and worn out...", he said at the finish. "I made history", Roose added, "I walked 3.6 km across the Strait of Messina! It was a long walk, full of surprises from start to finish, I had some difficulties, but the weather was good, I expected more wind.”
 

 



Sicily's only natural lake dries up

 A severe drought in Sicily has almost dried up the only lake on the Mediterranean island that serves as a resting place for birds migrating between Africa and Europe, Reuters reported, citing from BTA. Rainfall in Sicily has been below normal...