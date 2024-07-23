  Josè Rallo, Owner and CEO of Donnafugata Winery, Named Among Forbes Italy’s 100 Successful Women of 2024

23/07/2024 04:10:00

Josè Rallo, from Marsala and owner and CEO of Donnafugata winery, has been selected by Forbes Italia as one of the top 100 successful women of 2024. Forbes is a magazine that features in-depth interviews with business leaders and entrepreneurs. The list highlights company founders and entrepreneurs who continue long family traditions, as well as managers, artists, scientists, athletes, and journalists.

Rallo, the CEO of Donnafugata, who has a background in economics with a strong passion for marketing and corporate communication, has invented a new way of presenting wine through her role as the singer for Donnafugata Music&Wine. In 2002, she also received the Bellisario Award for her contributions to promoting women's entrepreneurship. Rallo is also a member of the board of directors of Assovini Sicilia, the Ice agency, and the Fai foundation.



