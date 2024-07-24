Growing protest over poor water supply in drought-hit Sicily

24/07/2024 04:15:00

Protests are growing in Sicily over poor water supply amid a drought that has hit the island.

In Caltanissetta, citizens organized on Monday a demonstration called "We want water".

One of the initiative's promoters, Sergio Cirlinci, lives in one of the city's neighbourhoods, Niscima, that have been without water for the past 42 days.

Many in Caltanissetta are forced to get water from tank trucks with water supplies getting increasingly expensive.

Bar and restaurant owners spend between 250 and 400 euroes a month to get water, protesters said.

Meanwhile in Palermo, water rationing began on Monday as part of drought-related emergency measures implemented by local authorities.

The drought has led to a 60% decrease of water reservoirs, leading local authorities to ration water in Sicily's main city as well as in 50 other municipalities.



