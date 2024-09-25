Terna, new Sicily-Calabria electrical connection authorized: 128 million euros invested

25/09/2024 04:05:00

An undersea cable that connects Sicily and Calabria. The Ministry of Environment and Energy Security approved the “Bolano-Annunziata” project, an important collegamento electric submarine in alternating current at 380 kV between Sicilia e Calabria. This infrastructure, which will require a investment of 128 million of euros by Terna, represents a significant step for the electricity grid in Southern Italy.



“We welcome with satisfaction the definitive green light from Mase for a strategic project that confirms Terna's commitment to the development of the Sicilian electricity grid and the increase in interconnections – declared Josephine of Foggia, CEO and General Manager of Terna -. With the new infrastructure, the Island will be connected to the continent by three 380 kV power lines: this will make the integration of the growing production of renewable energy in Sicily into the national electricity system even more efficient”.

The project involves the laying of an undersea cable long around 7,5 km, connecting the Calabrian coast in the province of Reggio Calabria to the Sicilian coast in the province of Messina. Two new underground lines will also be built: one of about 3 km that will connect the Sicilian landing to the Annunziata electrical station and another of about 500 meters to connect the Calabrian landing to the Bolano station, in the Municipality of Villa San Giovanni. The power line will also include a fiber optic connection for data transmission.

Currently, Sicily and Calabria are already connected by two 380 kV power lines: the “Sorgente-Rizziconi'” active since 2016, and the “Bolano-Paradiso” line, which dates back to the XNUMXs. The land section of this latter infrastructure in the municipality of Messina is also being modernized.

With the new connection, an increase in the interconnection capacity to 2.000 MW, a necessary step to support renewable sources in Southern Italy and improve the security of the electrical system.



