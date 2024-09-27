Silvio Catalano Triumphs at World Windsurfer Championships

27/09/2024 04:55:00

Silvio Catalano, an athlete from the Società Canottieri Marsala, triumphed at the World Windsurfer Championships held in Spain from September 16 to 22, 2024.

Silvio delivered one victory after another with excellent performances, never daunted by the challenges he faced. His first gold medal came in the Slalom category, followed by a silver in the Course Race, and then another gold in the Long Distance, securing him the 1st place Overall.

Silvio, what were your expectations for this championship? "I admit that my pre-championship expectations were not these. It was a week full of emotions, mostly positive. I raced very well on the first day, but despite this, I never managed to get my bow in front of Alessandro Torzoni, who was impeccable. At the end of that day, I realized that Alessandro would have a very high-level championship and it would be difficult for me to win anything. However, I admit that I was very calm, happy, and satisfied with how I had raced. So, there was a foundation to build something good over the week."

Reflecting on all the races, what do you think led you to success? "Each race, each specialty has its own story, and every time we start from an (imaginary) starting line where we are all equal. Thanks to small details, the right intuitions, and choices made in brief moments, you can turn the race into a masterpiece. Obviously, it wasn’t always like this, but even now that I am back home and living my 'usual' life, those episodes that led me to win three gold medals and one silver often resurface and give me very strong emotions."

Who do you dedicate these great victories to? "I am grateful to Società Canottieri Marsala, which supported me throughout the season, first at the Italian Championships, then the European Championships, and finally the World Championships. I think we have given ourselves a season to remember. I could never have imagined winning so much in each race, especially finishing as the World Champion Overall (Medium-Lightweight category). I can only thank all the people who are close to me. Because the context in which I live and the people around me (patients included) stimulate me to give one hundred percent in my sports, professional, and personal life. Thank you very much to everyone!



