Quantcast
Sezioni
×
Temi Caldi
Noi e il PNRR
Ciclismo
Grillopoli
Il ponte sullo Stretto
Il teatro sfregiato
Il voto di Giugno
La grande sete
La rete di Messina Denaro
La strage di Altavilla
La strage di Casteldaccia
Trattori in marcia
 
 
Menù
Politica
Cronaca
Coronavirus
Economia
Sport
Cultura
Scuola
Antimafia
Inchieste
 
Sezioni
Editoriali
Rubriche
Istituzioni
Cittadinanza
Lettere Opinioni
Video
Eventi
Podcast
Native
annunci
Motori & dintorni
TrovoLavoro
Rassegna Stampa
EA2G
Sarco
Cantine Paolini
Studio Culicchia
CNA Trapani
Studio Evoluto
CDR Campione
Turni Farmacie
Salute e Benessere
Se ne sono andati

International News
04/10/2024 04:25:00

Historic trains return to Sicily: a journey through time, culture, and scenic railways

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/03-10-2024/1727947675-0-historic-trains-return-to-sicily-a-journey-through-time-culture-and-scenic-railways.jpg

 For the sixth consecutive year, Sicily welcomes back its historic trains, offering travellers a nostalgic journey through the island’s rich culture and landscapes.

Organised by the Regional Department of Tourism in collaboration with Fondazione FS and FS Treni Turistici Italiani, the 2024 edition features 33 themed journeys from September 14 to December 8. These routes, served by 1930s-era ‘terrazzini’ carriages, will transport visitors to picturesque villages, archaeological parks, and art centres.

Destinations include the iconic Valley of the Temples in Agrigento, Caltagirone’s renowned ceramics, and Modica’s Baroque charm and famous Chocolate Festival. The inclusion of a baggage car with space for 50 bicycles allows cyclists to explore the island actively. A partnership with the Circumetnea Railway expands access to inland gems like Bronte, known for its pistachios.

This initiative, which has attracted over 20,000 tourists since 2018, aims to extend Sicily’s tourist season by showcasing its hidden treasures. Tickets are available through Trenitalia sales channels or onboard, subject to availability.



Native | 2024-10-02 09:00:00
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/24-03-2021/1616566080-0-etna-un-altra-eruzione-fontane-di-lava-e-boati-il-video.jpg

Vendere casa: quanto tempo ci vuole?

Tra le varie domande che si pone chi mette in vendita una casa o un appartamento di sua proprietà, quella relativa alle tempistiche è certo una delle più comuni. Il tempo necessario per portare a compimento la vendita di un...