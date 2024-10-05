A Civic Volunteering Initiative Brings American Citizens to Castelvetrano

05/10/2024 04:25:00

A civic volunteering initiative brought four American citizens to Castelvetrano to contribute to a recovery project at the 'Ciuri di Zagara' scout base, set up on a property confiscated from the businessman Giuseppe Grigoli, who is considered close to the mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro.

The volunteers, including three freelancers and a former banker, participated through a program promoted by the U.S.-based organization 'Global Volunteers', which found its local representative in Giovanni Parrino. The project, realized in collaboration with Agesci (Association of Italian Catholic Guides and Scouts), involved the volunteers in various activities, from cleaning and maintaining the land to pruning the citrus trees on the property located on Via Seggio.

In addition to the land care work, two of the American volunteers contributed artistically by painting a mural on one of the walls of the structure and restoring an antique chest, thereby enriching the heritage of the scout base. "It was a wonderful experience of mutual enrichment and sharing," stated Giovanni Parrino, "which strengthened social and cultural bonds among the participants, promoting development and peace processes."

The project concluded with a communal moment organized by the Agesci Castelvetrano 1 scout group, which invited the volunteers to a dinner featuring typical Sicilian dishes, with collaboration from Emanuela Indiano and the association 'Noi' OdV. This initiative represented not only a cultural exchange opportunity but also a concrete example of how assets confiscated from the mafia can become symbols of rebirth and community.



