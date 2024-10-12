Western Sicily as a Luxury Cruise Destination: A Promotional Tour for Itinerary Planners and Shorex Managers

12/10/2024 04:45:00

Western Sicily, encompassing the provinces of Trapani and Agrigento, will be the focal point of a visit by seven experts (itinerary planners and shorex managers) from the luxury cruise sector. These experts, hailing from the United States, Poland, France, and Italy, accompanied by guides, will explore and experience diverse attractions across the two provinces, including archaeological sites in Trapani, the town of Erice, the salt pans, and will partake in cooking experiences and tastings to discover local food and wine.

The familiarization trip is organized by West Sicily Gate in collaboration with the Western Sicily Tourist District and starts today, concluding on October 13. The aim of the tour is to promote Western Sicily in the luxury cruising market to increase the number of ships and visitors. The cruise lines involved operate medium-small size ships, and their passengers are particularly keen on discovering places of historical, artistic, and cultural significance.

The program has been developed in conjunction with the Promotion and Marketing Office of the Port System Authority of the Western Sicilian Sea and other local authorities and institutions, including the mayors and tourism councilors of Trapani, Porto Empedocle, Agrigento, Custonaci, and Erice.

Noteworthy sites included in the visit are the Valley of the Temples in Agrigento, the evocative Andromeda Theater (October 10), the Archaeological Park of Selinunte, the Ettore Infersa salt pans (October 11), the Mangiapane Cave in Custonaci, the town of Erice, the Pepoli Regional Museum, and the artisan goldsmith workshop of Platimiro Fiorenza in Trapani (October 12).

"We are very pleased to host luxury cruise sector experts for a few days," states Rosalia D’Alì, president of the Western Sicily Tourist District. "We have supported the organization of the visits and the experiences they will have here, which we are confident will be of great interest to their clients. The province offers many attractions beyond the summer season, and tapping into this segment of quality, demanding tourism will be a good opportunity to showcase lesser-known yet valuable sites from a historical, cultural, and local tradition perspective."



