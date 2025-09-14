Sezioni
×
Temi Caldi
Noi e il PNRR
Ciao Andrea
Gaza
Grillopoli
Il ponte sullo Stretto
Il re di Trapani
La grande sete
La rete di Messina Denaro
La strage di Monreale
Marsala 2026
Scandalo referti
Trapani Pride
 
Menù
Politica
Cronaca
Coronavirus
Economia
Sport
Cultura
Scuola
Antimafia
Inchieste
 
Sezioni
Editoriali
Rubriche
Istituzioni
Cittadinanza
Lettere Opinioni
Video
Eventi
Podcast
Native
annunci
Motori & dintorni
TrovoLavoro
Rassegna Stampa
STUDIO VIRA
Sarco
Cantine Paolini
Studio Culicchia
CNA Trapani
Studio Evoluto
CDR Campione
Turni Farmacie
Salute e Benessere
Se ne sono andati

International News
14/09/2025 04:23:00

Birgi Airport to host F-35 International training center

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/13-09-2025/birgi-airport-to-host-f-35-international-training-center-450.jpg

Once again, the development of tourism in the province of Trapani is entangled with war scenarios and military strategies. Birgi Airport, a key asset for the region’s economy, is also a military base. And it is precisely here that the new international training hub for F-35 fighter jets will be established — a twin of the one already operating at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

The confirmation comes from Nino Minardo, president of the Defence Committee of the Italian Chamber of Deputies: “It will be a global reference center for pilot training.” But the news reignites debate: on one hand, military institutions praise Sicily’s strategic role; on the other, concerns arise over civilian impacts — starting with the full operation of commercial flights.

The F-35s, multirole fighters produced by Lockheed Martin, are among the most widespread and controversial aircraft in the world. Part of the Joint Strike Fighter program launched in 1994, they are used by countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Norway, Australia — and Israel, which has employed them in airstrikes on the Gaza Strip over the past year. It is precisely the use of these jets in war scenarios that led over 230 international organizations, last February, to call for a halt to exports to Israel, invoking the Arms Trade Treaty and international humanitarian law.

Sicily is becoming increasingly militarized: US drones are already operating from Sigonella, while Birgi will now host F-35 pilot training. But the relationship with the local community remains unresolved. Trapani’s economy depends on tourism, and its airport is vital for the region. Any limitation of civilian flights or growing perceptions of insecurity risk having severe consequences on the local economy.

It is a decision that divides: on one side, geopolitical centrality; on the other, the looming shadow of war overlapping with the aspirations of a territory that has long struggled to achieve stability through tourism development.









Native | 12/09/2025
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/11-09-2025/1757605534-0-morgan-school-celebra-un-anno-di-successi-a-marsala-e-mazara.jpg

Morgan School celebra un anno di successi a Marsala e Mazara

Native | 11/09/2025
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/10-09-2025/1757510253-0-san-vito-lo-capo-dal-cozzaro-tra-i-ristoranti-della-top-10-tripadvisor.png

San Vito Lo Capo, Dal Cozzaro tra i ristoranti della Top 10 Tripadvisor

Native | 05/09/2025
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/03-09-2025/1756905919-0-morgan-school-apre-le-porte-a-marsala-e-mazara-open-day-con-lezioni-e-promozioni.png

Morgan School apre le porte a Marsala e Mazara: Open Day con lezioni e...