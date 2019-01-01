Etna remains highly active; â‚¬100 million in damages so far

01/01/2019 22:37:00

Etna volcano in Sicily remained highly active at the moment despite no lava being erupted at the moment, according to VolcanoDiscovery’s latest updates. There has been an estimated €100 million in damages so far following numerous earthquakes.

“Although no more lava is being erupted right now, strong gas and dense ash emissions continue from the Bocca Nuova crater as a sign that magma is close to the surface,” said the Volcano information and monitoring website.

Seismic activity has continued in the early hours of the day, following a magnitude 3.4 earthquake yesterday evening at around 7.30pm local time. VolcanoDiscovery also pointed out that the earthquakes at the shallow depths of 1-8km “could indicate another intrusion beneath the area”.

Following the 4.8 quake on Boxing Day, it was said that a negligible amount of magma was drained with several indicators pointing towards more activity in the uncertain future. Volcanic Expert Eugenio Priviera had told Sicilian media that “ground deformation monitoring is being intensified in the area” after the Fiandaca fault was activated.

In comments to CataniaToday, Sicilian President Nello Musumeci said that seismic damage at this point is thought to amount to over €100 million although a comprehensive evaluation is necessary to properly calculate the total amount. As a down-payment, the Government has allocated €10 million so far to the Sicilian Forces to deal with the Etna emergency.

Più vado in giro sui luoghi terremotati e più mi rendo conto di quanto miracolati siano stati quegli abitanti. Compito delle istituzioni adesso è quello di accelerare verso la normalità. [...] https://t.co/j4znwfHNqJ#Sicilia #Catania #Etna #terremoto #governoMusumeci pic.twitter.com/caKQpvOgk9 — Nello Musumeci (@Musumeci_Staff) 30 dicembre 2018



