Informativa
Questo sito o gli strumenti terzi da questo utilizzati si avvalgono di cookie necessari al funzionamento ed utili alle finalità illustrate nella cookie policy.
Se vuoi saperne di più negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie, consulta la cookie policy.
Chiudendo questo banner, scorrendo questa pagina, cliccando su un link o proseguendo la navigazione in altra maniera, acconsenti all'uso dei cookie. I cookie ci aiutano a fornire i nostri servizi.
Utilizzando tali servizi, accetti l'utilizzo dei cookie. Cookie Policy   -   Chiudi

English News
01/01/2019 22:37:00

Etna remains highly active; â‚¬100 million in damages so far

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/01-01-2019/1546331978-0-etna-remains-highly-active-million-damages.jpg

 Etna volcano in Sicily remained highly active at the moment despite no lava being erupted at the moment, according to VolcanoDiscovery’s latest updates. There has been an estimated €100 million in damages so far following numerous earthquakes.

“Although no more lava is being erupted right now, strong gas and dense ash emissions continue from the Bocca Nuova crater as a sign that magma is close to the surface,” said the Volcano information and monitoring website.

Seismic activity has continued in the early hours of the day, following a magnitude 3.4 earthquake yesterday evening at around 7.30pm local time. VolcanoDiscovery also pointed out that the earthquakes at the shallow depths of 1-8km “could indicate another intrusion beneath the area”.

Following the 4.8 quake on Boxing Day, it was said that a negligible amount of magma was drained with several indicators pointing towards more activity in the uncertain future. Volcanic Expert Eugenio Priviera had told Sicilian media that “ground deformation monitoring is being intensified in the area” after the Fiandaca fault was activated.

In comments to CataniaToday, Sicilian President Nello Musumeci said that seismic damage at this point is thought to amount to over €100 million although a comprehensive evaluation is necessary to properly calculate the total amount. As a down-payment, the Government has allocated €10 million so far to the Sicilian Forces to deal with the Etna emergency.

 


Lettere & Opinioni
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/28-12-2018/1545994528-0-scrive-coordinamento-pace-trapani-governo-paura.jpg

Scrive il Coordinamento per la pace di Trapani, sul Governo della paura

Editoriali
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/02-12-2018/1543775488-0-mafia-sicilia-imprese-nord-sanno-fanno-finta-sapere.jpg

La mafia in Sicilia e le imprese del Nord (che non sanno, o fanno finta di non sapere...)

CALCIO A 5

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/22-12-2018/1545517182-0-marsala-futsal-piegato-casa-nissa-lascia-campo-applausi.jpg

Il Marsala Futsal piegato 8 a 3 in casa dalla Pro Nissa, lascia il campo...

Istituzioni

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/29-12-2018/1546108493-0-bilancio-2018-carabinierile-operazioni-antimafia-lotta-crimine-droga.jpg

Il bilancio 2018 dei Carabinieri.Le operazioni antimafia, la lotta al...

Cittadinanza

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/01-01-2019/1546331246-0-ecco-ponti-2019-molte-feste-cadono-domenica-dopo-pasqua.jpg

Ecco tutti i ponti del 2019. Molte feste cadono di domenica. Ma dopo...

Antimafia

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/31-12-2018/1546267819-0-sostiene-sorelle-napoli-auto-fiamme-mezzojuso.jpg

Sostiene le sorelle Napoli in tv. La sua auto in fiamme a Mezzojuso

Economia

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/31-12-2018/1546260109-0-presentati-dati-sulleconomia-siciliana-cresce-divario-nord.jpg

Presentati i dati sull'economia siciliana. Cresce il divario con il Nord

Politica

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/31-12-2018/1546281855-0-siamo-2019-ecco-sara-lanno-politica-nazionale-locale.jpg

Siamo nel 2019. Ecco quali saranno gli scenari della politica nazionale e...

Cronaca

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/01-01-2019/1546369823-0-litalia-trema-anche-capodanno-terremoto-vicino-laquila.jpg

L'Italia trema anche a Capodanno. Terremoto vicino L'Aquila

Cultura

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/31-12-2018/1546278027-0-trapani-mostra-arte-presepiale-organizzata-movimento-presepistico-meridionale.jpg

Trapani, 1^ Mostra di Arte Presepiale organizzata dal Movimento...

Rubriche

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/01-09-2016/1472716640-0-ristrutturare-la-cucina-5-cose-da-sapere-prima-di-cominciare.jpg

Ristrutturare la cucina: 5 cose da sapere prima di cominciare

Rassegna Stampa

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/29-12-2018/1546108675-0-strage-trapani-fino-storia-disumani-centri-migranti.jpg

Dalla strage di Trapani fino a oggi la storia dei disumani centri per...

Calcio

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/24-12-2018/1545607505-0-serie-punto-giornata.jpg

Serie D - il punto sulla 17^ giornata

Volley

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/30-12-2018/1546180375-0-pallavolo-mazara-anno-presidente-parole-primo-tifoso-sferlazzo.jpg

Pallavolo Mazara 95: "Anno nuovo, nuovo presidente" Le parole da primo...

Basket

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/31-12-2018/1546246651-0-fantastica-chiusura-2018-2bcontrol-trapani-vince-fuoricasa.jpg

Fantastica chiusura di 2018 per la 2BControl Trapani (A2) che vince...

Atletica

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/22-12-2018/1545516322-0-vivace-chiusura-2018-polisportiva-marsala-catania-pisa-sanremo.jpg

Vivace chiusura di 2018 della Polisportiva Marsala Doc tra Catania, Pisa e...

Automobilismo

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/18-12-2018/1545130240-0-formula-doppietta-ferrari-leroico-secondo-posto-lorenzo-bandini-siracusa-1964.jpg

Formula 1, la doppietta Ferrari e l'eroico secondo posto di Lorenzo...