English News
11/03/2021

Carmello Bonetta gets 30 years on appeal

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/10-03-2021/1615356182-0-carmello-bonetta-gets-30-years-on-appeal.jpg

 A 36-year-old Sicilian man who confessed to murdering a 25-year-old woman friend in March 2019 on Tuesday saw his 30 year jail term upheld on appeal.

A Marsala court again gave Carmelo Bonetta the same prison term as the court of first instance in the murder of Nicoletta Indelicato, who was killed with 12 stab wounds and then partially burned on the night of March 16-17 two years ago.

Last month a Trapani court gave Margareta Buffa, 31, a life term for complicity in the murder of her friend.

Like the victim, she is of Romanian origin. They were both adopted by Marsala families as children.

The motive for the crime has never been fully established.



