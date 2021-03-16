English News
16/03/2021 04:40:00

Sicily Orange Area

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/15-03-2021/1615787554-0-sicily-orange-area.jpg

 With the new order, March 15 to April 6 Italy will all be divided Red or orange areas, but still partially locked Easter weekend (April 3,4,5). The yellow areas – like Sicily – will go to the upper danger range from tomorrow, with the exception of Sardinia, which will be white.

On the Easter weekend (April 3 to 5) Italy will all be in the red zone. A kind of locking, therefore, they are all travel is prohibited – Even those in their own municipality – are not justified by proven need, work or health needs. Every citizen who is forced to leave home must bring itSelf-certification. Download the self-certification form here

However, it is possible Visit friends or relatives in their homes. The movement can co-operate with children under the age of 14 or any disabled person, at most once a day and for a maximum of two. There will be another limitation to note: visits from 5 to 22 are allowed, even in their other municipalities, but only on any occasion Your area.


Free movement applies in orange areas, but only within that Common. Residents Municipalities with a maximum population of 5,000  can move freely – always 5 to 22 – within 30 km of their municipal boundaries, but not towards provincial capitals.

 



