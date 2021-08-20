English News
COVID: Sicily passes threshold for ICUs, admissions

 Sicily has passed the critical COVID threshold for both ICU occupancy and general ward admissions, the AGENAS health agency said Wednesday.

The ICU occupancy by COVID patients has risen 1% to the 10% threshold, it said.

Non-critical ward occupancy by COVID patients in the southern island region has risen by 2% to 17%, above the 15% threshold set by new parameters that guide changes in COVID risk status.

Sardinia is faring better with ICU occupancy rates down 2% to 9%, AGENAS said.

But ward admissions have risen 1% to 10% in Sardinia, the group said.

ICU rates have risen in another eight regions with Calabria going up 3% to 7% - and ward admissions in the southern regions rising to 14%.

The Tuscan ICU rate has risen 1% to 7%.
Sicily is now thus the only Italian region that risks moving from a white low-risk zone to a yellow moderate risk one.



