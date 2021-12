24/12/2021 04:50:00

The investigative unit of firefighters in the Sicilian city of Palermo on Wednesday was probing the causes of the short circuit sparking the blaze that killed the previous night two-year-old Ginevra Manganello.

Specialists are trying to determine whether the fire in an apartment in the town of Palma di Montechiaro, near Agrigento, was caused by an electric stove or the air conditioner, as initially suspected after the deadly fire was extinguished last night, investigative sources said.

Prosecutors in Agrigento have opened an investigation into the fire on manslaughter charges.