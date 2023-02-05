Quantcast
Sezioni
×
Temi Caldi
Noi e il PNRR
Aereo caduto
Grillopoli
La rete di Messina Denaro
Marsala nuova Giunta
PRESO MESSINA DENARO
Padiglione
Ponte Arena
Trapani al voto
 
 
Menù
Politica
Cronaca
Coronavirus
Economia
Sport
Cultura
Scuola
Antimafia
Inchieste
 
Sezioni
Editoriali
Rubriche
Istituzioni
Cittadinanza
Lettere Opinioni
Video
Eventi
Podcast
Native
annunci
Motori & dintorni
TrovoLavoro
Rassegna Stampa
EA2G
Sarco
Cantine Paolini
Studio Culicchia
CNA Trapani
Studio Evoluto
CDR Campione
Turni Farmacie
Salute e Benessere
Se ne sono andati

English News
05/02/2023 04:15:00

Ten migrants die of hunger and cold on boat at sea

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/04-02-2023/1675491648-0-ten-migrants-die-of-hunger-and-cold-on-boat-at-sea.jpg

 The Italian Coast Guard has rescued those onboard a six-meter boat that left from the coast of Sfax in Tunisia carrying dozens of African migrants. Eight corpses were found onboard.

At least two people went missing at sea and are presumed dead, including a 4-month-old infant, according to accounts given by people onboard.

The rescue happened over the night in Maltese search and rescue waters around 42 miles from Lampedusa, where the motorised patrol boat used for the rescue took the 42 survivors.

Those rescued are nationals of Mali, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

The migrants rescued said that a woman with her four-month-old infant had also been onboard. The infant, they said, died of the cold during the journey and the mother threw the baby's corpse into the sea out of desperation.

One man then jumped into the sea in the hope of recovering the corpse of the infant but died among the waves.

The infant's mother also died a few hours afterwards as well, they said, but her body was left inside the boat alongside those of seven of her other travel companions.

The Agrigento prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the case, with possible charges to include aiding and abetting of undocumented migration and manslaughter resulting from another crime.

The prosecutor's office will question 41 of the 42 survivors.



English News | 2023-02-05 04:15:00
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/24-03-2021/1616566080-0-etna-un-altra-eruzione-fontane-di-lava-e-boati-il-video.jpg

Ten migrants die of hunger and cold on boat at sea

 The Italian Coast Guard has rescued those onboard a six-meter boat that left from the coast of Sfax in Tunisia carrying dozens of African migrants. Eight corpses were found onboard. At least two people went missing at sea and are presumed...

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_banner/1673947509-qashqai-e-power.gif
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_banner/1675160323-the-art-of-espresso-febbraio.gif
Native | 04/02/2023
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/03-02-2023/1675425447-0-i-vini-caruso-amp-minini-conquistano-i-migliori-vini-italiani-2023-nbsp-di-luca-maroni.png

I vini Caruso&Minini conquistano I Migliori Vini Italiani 2023 di...

Native | 03/02/2023
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/03-02-2023/1675411958-0-nomacorc-ocean-il-tappo-di-vinventions-che-contribuisce-a-proteggere-gli-oceani-in-anteprima-per-donnafugata.jpg

Nomacorc Ocean, Donnafugata lancia il tappo che protegge gli oceani 

Native | 02/02/2023
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/02-02-2023/1675349016-0-l-annuario-dei-migliori-vini-italiani-2023-premia-etta-focu-di-cantine-paolini.jpg

L’Annuario dei Migliori vini italiani 2023 premia Etta Focu di...

<