Sicily's last lake dries up amidst worsening drought

Sicily has lost its last lake, as the Fanaco reservoir near Palermo has dried up completely. This follows the disappearance of lakes Pergusa and Ogliastro earlier this year, leaving the island without any natural or artificial bodies of water and a desolate landscape of mud and debris.

The primary cause is the ongoing drought, which has severely impacted the environment and the region's water supply. Fanaco, once a major drinking water source with a capacity of 20 million cubic meters, supplied 15 municipalities. Experts had predicted its depletion by July 20th, but it occurred five days earlier due to high temperatures and prolonged drought. Drone footage reveals a near-desert landscape, with meadows and trees surrounded by mud.

The situation is particularly dire for towns in the Vallone area, which relied solely on the Fanaco aqueduct. With the lake gone, they face significant water shortages. Siciliacque, a major water supplier, is digging six new wells and upgrading the water system to improve resilience.

In Enna, the loss of Lake Pergusa, once celebrated for its beauty and ecological importance, has been mourned by local activists. It's now reduced to a stagnant pool. Giuseppe Amato of Legambiente Sicilia emphasizes that climate change is a present reality threatening the island's biodiversity.

Lake Ogliastro has met the same fate. Farmers raised alarms about the drought in March, but the situation rapidly worsened. Compared to 2023, Sicily has lost over 130 million cubic meters of water in its reservoirs. With summer in full swing and no rain in sight, the island's water crisis continues to escalate, highlighting the urgent need for sustainable solutions.



