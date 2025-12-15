Western Sicily appeals and convinces: successful European roadshow in London and Brussels

15/12/2025 04:30:00

Western Sicily is winning over Europe. More than sixty buyers, tour operators, and journalists took part in the meetings organized by the Western Sicily Tourism District on December 10th and 11th in London and Brussels — two strategic stops in the European tour promoting the West of Sicily destination.

Archaeology, nature, ancient villages, salt pans, food and wine: the experiential offer presented by the District generated enthusiasm, thanks to presentations enhanced by emotional videos and striking images of the most iconic places in the province of Trapani.

Interest from the European market is also boosted by air connections: starting in 2026, London and Brussels will be connected year-round to Trapani-Birgi airport, in addition to Palermo, making it easier for visitors to arrive and shortening travel times.

“We are very satisfied with the results of these two stops,” said District President Rosalia D’Alì. “We’ve brought to Europe a territory that arouses curiosity and interest, creating new valuable connections for our local operators.”

The District is already working on the 2026 season, which will include participation in major international trade fairs and, in spring, the hosting of European tourism professionals and specialized media to experience firsthand what the territory has to offer.

The promotion of the West of Sicily destination, aimed at targeted markets with better air connectivity to western Sicily’s airports, will be at the heart of the strategy. The Brussels event was supported by the Sicilian Regional Department of Tourism, with the participation of Regional Councillor Elvira Amata.



