Sezioni
×
Temi Caldi
Noi e il PNRR
Cartolina da Marsala
Ciao Andrea
Gaza
Grillopoli
Il ponte sullo Stretto
Il re di Trapani
La grande sete
La rete di Messina Denaro
La strage di Monreale
Marsala 2026
Scandalo referti
Trapani Pride
 
 
Menù
Politica
Cronaca
Coronavirus
Economia
Sport
Cultura
Scuola
Antimafia
Inchieste
 
Sezioni
Editoriali
Rubriche
Istituzioni
Cittadinanza
Lettere Opinioni
Video
Eventi
Podcast
Native
annunci
Motori & dintorni
TrovoLavoro
Rassegna Stampa
STUDIO VIRA
Sarco
Cantine Paolini
Studio Culicchia
CNA Trapani
Studio Evoluto
CDR Campione
Turni Farmacie
Salute e Benessere
Se ne sono andati

International News
15/12/2025 04:30:00

Western Sicily appeals and convinces: successful European roadshow in London and Brussels

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/14-12-2025/western-sicily-appeals-and-convinces-successful-european-roadshow-in-london-and-brussels-450.jpg

Western Sicily is winning over Europe. More than sixty buyers, tour operators, and journalists took part in the meetings organized by the Western Sicily Tourism District on December 10th and 11th in London and Brussels — two strategic stops in the European tour promoting the West of Sicily destination.

Archaeology, nature, ancient villages, salt pans, food and wine: the experiential offer presented by the District generated enthusiasm, thanks to presentations enhanced by emotional videos and striking images of the most iconic places in the province of Trapani.

Interest from the European market is also boosted by air connections: starting in 2026, London and Brussels will be connected year-round to Trapani-Birgi airport, in addition to Palermo, making it easier for visitors to arrive and shortening travel times.

“We are very satisfied with the results of these two stops,” said District President Rosalia D’Alì. “We’ve brought to Europe a territory that arouses curiosity and interest, creating new valuable connections for our local operators.”

The District is already working on the 2026 season, which will include participation in major international trade fairs and, in spring, the hosting of European tourism professionals and specialized media to experience firsthand what the territory has to offer.

The promotion of the West of Sicily destination, aimed at targeted markets with better air connectivity to western Sicily’s airports, will be at the heart of the strategy. The Brussels event was supported by the Sicilian Regional Department of Tourism, with the participation of Regional Councillor Elvira Amata.









Native | 12/12/2025
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/09-12-2025/1765279946-0-marsala-completati-i-lavori-di-adeguamento-della-palestra-del-plesso-pascoli.jpg

Marsala, completati i lavori di adeguamento della palestra del plesso...

Native | 12/12/2025
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/10-12-2025/1765364859-0-marsala-il-cine-teatro-don-bosco-accende-il-natale-tra-avatar-3-e-grandi-concerti.jpg

Marsala, il Cine Teatro Don Bosco accende il Natale tra Avatar 3 e grandi...

Native | 11/12/2025
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/11-12-2025/1765441597-0-morgan-school-il-19-dicembre-il-christmas-party-nelle-sedi-di-marsala-e-mazara.png

Morgan School, il 19 dicembre il Christmas Party nelle sedi di Marsala e...