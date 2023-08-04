  Agricultural Crisis in Trapani and Palermo as Vineyards Suffer from Peronospora and Extreme Heat

04/08/2023 04:05:00

The farmers in the provinces of Trapani and Palermo are facing a severe crisis due to the damages inflicted on their grape production by Peronospora and a strong heatwave that hit the region. It is estimated that at least 40% of the grape production has been lost, and the situation is worsening as high temperatures persist, leading to the withering of grape clusters and a drastic reduction in yields across many vineyards. Camillo Pugliesi, President of Cia Sicilia Occidentale, urgently called for immediate intervention from regional and national authorities to address this emergency.

Abundant rains and humidity in the previous months favored the spread of Peronospora, a devastating disease for grapevines, affecting leaves, buds, and grape clusters. The situation prompted the regional bureaucracy to assess the damages suffered by the farmers. Provincial Agriculture Inspectorates are preparing a report, complete with photographic documentation, to be submitted to the Ministry of Agriculture for a national evaluation of the impact of Peronospora.

The crisis is critical and demands immediate action to support farmers and confront this serious setback in Sicilian agriculture. The exceptional heatwave that accompanied wildfires across the island, following repeated rains in previous months, has caused considerable damage to Sicilian agriculture, especially the wine production sector. Climate change exacerbates the ongoing issue of Peronospora, posing a risk of a 40% decrease in wine grape production, coupled with a decline in the quality of local productions, which represent one of Sicily's invaluable assets.

In response to these challenges, the regional government is urged to allocate a dedicated fund of €15 million to support the viticulture companies. Additionally, in the upcoming regional stability law, a €20 million fund should be allocated to address agricultural losses in Sicily. These measures are essential to protect a vital sector of the Sicilian economy, preserving the unique and diverse viticulture heritage of the region. Without adequate support, the future of the grape production sector, a cornerstone of the local economy, could be at risk.

Several municipalities, including Salemi, Alcamo, Santa Ninfa, and Petrosino, have declared a state of natural disaster to address the damages caused by Peronospora, oidium, and the premature withering of the plants. Urgent responses and adequate resources are required to safeguard this fundamental sector for the local economy.

Despite the challenges posed by extreme weather conditions and the spread of diseases, the Sicilian vineyards remain resilient, thanks to sustainable agricultural practices, focusing on quality rather than quantity. The grape harvest, considered the longest in Italy, is expected to start ten days later than last year. Despite initial losses estimated at 40% in some areas, the return of cooler temperatures has provided hope for a less severe decrease in yields.

The uniqueness of Sicilian viticulture lies in the diversity of its territories, each with its unique climate and soil conditions, contributing to the extraordinary variety of Sicilian wine production. Although challenges persist, the commitment to sustainable agriculture and the adoption of modern techniques have mitigated the impact of climate change, allowing grapevines to develop healthily and maintain the quality of grapes. Efforts must continue to support vine growers through financial aid, green harvesting, emergency distillation, and debt restructuring, to secure the future of this vital sector for Sicilian agriculture and its economy.



