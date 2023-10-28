Controversial Bill Sparks Debate Over Illegally Built Coastal Properties in Sicily

28/10/2023 04:25:00

Sicily, known for its rampant unauthorized construction, has long been plagued by buildings erected on beaches, contributing to widespread urban lawlessness. This excessive land use is exacerbating hydrogeological instability. The island has witnessed a trend where politicians often turn a blind eye to these violations, allowing construction to proceed in defiance of regulations. This trend continues with a new bill aimed at legalizing unauthorized coastal properties built up until 1983.

This proposed law, a form of amnesty, has overcome its initial hurdle in the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS). The Territory and Environment Commission has granted approval for the regularization of homes constructed on beaches between 1976 and 1983. The bill, presented by the leader of the Fratelli d'Italia party, will soon be debated in the assembly.

This amnesty runs counter to ongoing efforts to restore legality in a region where only 20% of demolition orders have been executed.

What Does the Bill Entail?

Though concise, this bill could potentially salvage thousands (some estimate hundreds of thousands) of unlawfully built homes. It aims to recover all regularization requests submitted under the 1985 law (Italy's first major regularization initiative), which were previously rejected due to a conflict between national and Sicilian laws.

Formally, it is a measure that, through the authentic interpretation of previous laws, reopens the 1985 amnesty. This refers to the regularization initiated at the national level following laws that imposed limits on building. The most notable of these was from 1976, which prohibited building within 150 meters of the shoreline. This restriction has endured to this day. The proposed law by Fratelli d'Italia aims to protect hundreds of thousands of homes (estimates range from 200,000 to 400,000) built within 150 meters of the coastline between 1976 and 1983. Beyond this period, the Galasso law permanently forbade construction on beaches, extending the limit to 300 meters.

The Scale of Unauthorized Construction in Sicily

In Sicily, illegal coastal constructions loom large, with significant issues surrounding the crackdown on unlawful building. The figures from the recent "Abbatti l'abuso" report by Legambiente paint a stark picture.

In Sicily, 80% of irregular constructions still stand, while less than 20% have been demolished. Over the past 18 years, 18,000 demolition orders were issued. However, execution, the actual bulldozing of these structures, lags behind. Of the 18,409 irregular structures slated for demolition from 2004 to 2022, only 3,543 have been razed. A mere 19.2% of orders have been carried out.

Agrigento leads Sicilian provinces with a 33% ratio of demolition orders to execution. Palermo follows with 21%, Trapani with 20.6%, Ragusa and Messina with 19%, while Enna remains slightly above the national average with 15.6%. Siracusa halts at 14.3%. Only Catania, with 12.5%, and Caltanissetta, with a mere 7.9%, fall below the national average.

Local Authorities' Role and Unclaimed Funds

Local administrations have consistently claimed a lack of funds for demolishing unauthorized properties. For five years, the Ministry of Transport has allocated resources, covering exactly 50% of the cost of "removal or demolition interventions." In 2023, €2.2 million were earmarked, yet only the municipalities of Carini, Scicli, and Favignana in Sicily received funding, totaling €117,000.

The Case of Carini

Only a few municipalities and mayors in Sicily are actively pursuing demolitions. Carini, in the province of Palermo, is one such example. Demolitions of six additional illegally built coastal houses were recently initiated, following through with demolition orders. In Carini, six more unauthorized properties are set to be razed, including a residential complex comprising eight houses (some prefab, some masonry) located on the Cristoforo Colombo seafront. Just this week, bulldozers were in action on the seafront to demolish a roughly 100-square-meter villa. The demolition is being carried out by SCM Srl of Favara, the winning bidder, tasked with completing the project within 168 working days from the commencement date (August 11). The demolitions are funded equally by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and the Municipality, totaling €290,000.

Mayor's Stand Against the Amnesty

Mayor Giovì Monteleone of Carini voices strong opposition to the amnesty approved in the ARS committee. He deems it a folly, as it undermines significant efforts made to restore the original state of the beaches. Monteleone sees it as an injustice to those who wish to enjoy the sea for bathing and even to the very abusers who have already undergone demolitions. He argues that it incites recipients of demolition orders to resist in administrative proceedings, thereby delaying the painstakingly initiated procedures aimed at restoring the sea for present and future generations. Monteleone hopes the regional assembly will have the wisdom to reject this proposition in the interest of the environment, Sicily, and its people, for whom the sea is a vital source of life and livelihood.



