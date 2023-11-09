Quantcast
Sezioni
×
Temi Caldi
Noi e il PNRR
Caldo e incendi
Femminicidio
Grillopoli
Il naufragio di Selinunte
Il ponte sullo Stretto
La pista ciclabile in centro
La rete di Messina Denaro
Le nomine nella sanità
Mafia a Custonaci
Padiglione
 
 
Menù
Politica
Cronaca
Coronavirus
Economia
Sport
Cultura
Scuola
Antimafia
Inchieste
 
Sezioni
Editoriali
Rubriche
Istituzioni
Cittadinanza
Lettere Opinioni
Video
Eventi
Podcast
Native
annunci
Motori & dintorni
TrovoLavoro
Rassegna Stampa
EA2G
Sarco
Cantine Paolini
Studio Culicchia
CNA Trapani
Studio Evoluto
CDR Campione
Turni Farmacie
Salute e Benessere
Se ne sono andati

English News
09/11/2023 04:40:00

'Better to be killed by the sea than the government,' says Iranian migrant rescued in Italy

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/08-11-2023/1699422244-0-better-to-be-killed-by-the-sea-than-the-government-says-iranian-migrant-rescued-in-italy.jpg

 The private rescue ship Ocean Viking, operated by humanitarian organization SOS Méditerranée docked in Taranto on Saturday, disembarking 75 migrants, mainly from Afghanistan, Iran and Uzbekistan.

On Saturday (November 4), the private rescue ship Ocean Viking arrived in the southern Italian port of Taranto in Puglia with 75 migrants on board. The migrants had been rescued from a sailing boat on the Ionian sea, where they had been found drifting two days previously.

According to accounts from the migrants, the boat departed the Turkish city of Izmir, before heading for Italy.

The Italian center for the coordination of rescue operations at sea asked the Ocean Viking, which had been sailing from the port of Ravenna in northern Italy towards Siracusa, in Sicily, to rescue the boat in distress.

The survivors, including 23 women and 17 children, spent at least seven days at sea, finishing all water and food on the boat, the humanitarian organization said.

"It was a difficult rescue operation because the overcrowded sailboat 'rolled and pitched' in the dark," SOS Méditerranée Italia said in a note.

Operations to host the migrants were coordinated by the prefecture inTaranto, which operates under the directions of Italy's Interior Ministry.

The migrants were taken to the local first reception center for identification and then transferred to other centers.

Most of the passengers hailed from Afghanistan, Iran and Uzbekistan, according to SOS Méditerranée.

A 19-year-old Iranian girl who was among the migrants rescued by the organization said she has "protested for the freedom of women in Iran. The government arrested me and I was sentenced to four years in jail and 75 lashes. Seven of my friends died during the protests."

The young woman told SOS Méditerranée, "I had to flee to save my life. I witnessed hell on the boat but I'd rather get killed by the sea than by the government."



Native | 2023-11-08 09:07:00
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/24-03-2021/1616566080-0-etna-un-altra-eruzione-fontane-di-lava-e-boati-il-video.jpg

Da SuperToys c’è il mese scontato del Color Friday

Arriva Novembre e porta tanta convenienza da SuperToys sulla via Nazionale n° 355 Contrada Strasatti di Marsala, nei locali dove era la concessionaria Opel Mondo Auto. Il mese più conveniente dell’anno per comprare tutto quello che...

EA2G | 2023-11-06 15:42:00
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/24-03-2021/1616566080-0-etna-un-altra-eruzione-fontane-di-lava-e-boati-il-video.jpg

Fondo per l’innovazione in agricoltura

Domanda di agevolazione mediante procedura a sportello (click day) - Entro dicembre assegnazione di 75 milioni di euro. Il fondo sostiene la realizzazione e lo sviluppo di progetti di innovazione finalizzati all'incremento della...