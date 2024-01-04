Uncertain Future for Messina Strait Bridge

04/01/2024 04:25:00

As the year 2024 approaches, doubts loom over the commencement of the construction of the Messina Strait Bridge. Initially slated for approval of the executive project by July 31, 2024, the timeline has already been pushed to October 2024, raising questions about the bridge's realization. The ambitious project, estimated at 12 billion euros and expected to span six years with a completion goal in 2030, faces numerous uncertainties.

Government Commitments and Shifting Priorities:

While Minister Salvini expressed confidence in adhering to the proposed schedule in September 2023, subsequent adjustments moved the groundbreaking to October 2024. Rising concerns from environmental groups and funding cuts by the Sicilian Regional Government have further complicated the bridge's prospects. Criticisms regarding the diversion of resources from local infrastructure have prompted a reevaluation of priorities, emphasizing internal projects deemed strategic for the region.

Financial Setback and Political Maneuvers:

In a notable move, the Meloni government redirected funds allocated for Sicily to finance the Messina Strait Bridge, triggering a proposed amendment in the fourth legislative package. This adjustment reallocates funds, reducing the state's financial burden by 2.3 billion euros (from approximately 11.6 billion euros spanning 2024 to 2032). Sicily and Calabria, reliant on the Cohesion Fund for internal public works, are expected to forgo a significant portion of these funds.

Environmental Concerns and EU Infringement Procedures:

Environmental concerns have added complexity to the bridge's development, with two EU infringement procedures at risk. One relates to the violation of Procurement Directive (Dir, 2014/24/UE), accusing the project of awarding a contract without a competition when costs exceeded 50% of the initial contract value. The other infringement pertains to Habitat Directive (Dir. 92/43/CEE) and Birds Directive (Dir 2009/147/CE, ex 79/409/CEE), highlighting the potential negative impact on vital bird migration areas in the Messina Strait.

Transportation Challenges in Sicily:

The push for the Messina Strait Bridge contrasts with the challenging state of transportation in Sicily. A reportage from Catania to Trapani by train, covering 300 kilometers in an arduous 10 hours, underscores the deficiencies in Sicilian railways. The dismal condition of local roads and railways, coupled with incomplete public works, questions the rationale behind prioritizing the bridge.

Incomplete Public Works in Sicily:

Sicily holds the unenviable title of having the highest number of incomplete public works in Italy, totaling 138, according to recent data from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport. Notably, this figure has remained unchanged for the past year, signaling a lack of progress in addressing critical infrastructure gaps. The value of these incomplete projects stands at 406 million euros, with more than one-third of them belonging to Sicily alone.

The Messina Strait Bridge Project:

The Messina Strait Bridge project, conceptualized during the second Berlusconi government, initially proposed a single 3.3-kilometer span. However, safety concerns over the "V"-shaped seabed, seismic activity, and strong winds led to a revision. The current design by Eurolink envisions the world's longest suspension bridge, spanning approximately 3,660 meters with a central suspended span of 3,300 meters. The platform will accommodate two road lanes in each direction, a railway with dual tracks, promising a transformative impact on Southern Italy's mobility.

Conclusion:

As financial challenges, environmental controversies, and internal infrastructure needs complicate the Messina Strait Bridge project, its realization remains uncertain. The tension between ambitious national projects and addressing immediate regional necessities underscores the complex dynamics shaping the future of transportation in Sicily and the broader Italian context.



