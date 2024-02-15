Quantcast
Sezioni
×
Temi Caldi
Noi e il PNRR
Caro voli
Corruzione a Trapani
Grillopoli
Il ponte sullo Stretto
Il teatro sfregiato
La grande sete
La pista ciclabile in centro
La rete di Messina Denaro
Trattori in marcia
 
Menù
Politica
Cronaca
Coronavirus
Economia
Sport
Cultura
Scuola
Antimafia
Inchieste
 
Sezioni
Editoriali
Rubriche
Istituzioni
Cittadinanza
Lettere Opinioni
Video
Eventi
Podcast
Native
annunci
Motori & dintorni
TrovoLavoro
Rassegna Stampa
EA2G
Sarco
Cantine Paolini
Studio Culicchia
CNA Trapani
Studio Evoluto
CDR Campione
Turni Farmacie
Salute e Benessere
Se ne sono andati

Economia

» Trasporti
15/02/2024 04:55:00

"Messina Bridge will be built,will be pride for all"

https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/14-02-2024/1707890382-0-messina-bridge-will-be-built-will-be-pride-for-all.jpg

 The Messina Strait Bridge will be built and will be "the pride of all", Deputy Premier and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday responding to a complaint filed to prosecutors by the opposition Democratic Party (PD) and Green-Left Alliance (AVS) arguing that the long-delayed and controversial project should be halted again due to an alleged lack of transparency on procedures and funding.
"The No party is shameless: they do not win at the ballot box and so they use the courts trying to stop a work that will bring work, development and growth to Sicily, Calabria and the whole country," said the rightwing League party leader, who has made a banner of the bridge, once a pet project of the late Silvio Berlusconi.
"Let the left get over it: the bridge will be built and it will be a boast for the whole of Italy.

Full steam ahead!" Salvini said recently that the government's 2024 budget provides over 10 billion euros of financial coverage for the project to build a bridge across the Strait of Messina to connect Sicily to the Italian mainland, thus proving doubters wrong.
The government has revived the project to build what would be the world's longest suspension bridge, which had been long delayed due to funding issues as well as fears of mafia infiltration and graft, and seismic and environmental concerns.
The League leader has said the bridge will cost no more than 12 billion euros spread over 15 years.



SELECT * FROM correlati WHERE ( c_id_news_categoria_padre = '1571' OR c_id_news_categoria_padre = '1594' OR c_id_news_categoria_padre = '1567' OR c_id_news_categoria_padre = '1554' OR c_id_news_categoria_padre = '1570' OR c_id_news_categoria_padre = '1383' OR c_id_news_categoria_padre = '1565' OR c_id_news_categoria_padre = '1563' OR c_id_news_categoria_padre = '1572' OR c_id_news_categoria_padre = '1583' OR c_id_news_categoria_padre = '1585' OR c_id_news_categoria_padre = '1584' ) ORDER BY c_data_inserimento DESC , c_data_pubblicazione DESC , c_ordine ASC LIMIT 1;
Trasporti | 2024-02-15 04:55:00
https://www.tp24.it/immagini_articoli/24-03-2021/1616566080-0-etna-un-altra-eruzione-fontane-di-lava-e-boati-il-video.jpg

"Messina Bridge will be built,will be pride for all"

 The Messina Strait Bridge will be built and will be "the pride of all", Deputy Premier and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday responding to a complaint filed to prosecutors by the opposition Democratic Party (PD) and...