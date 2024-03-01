  Trapani Birgi Airport: 1 Million Passengers Expected for Summer 2024

01/03/2024 04:30:00

The 2024 summer season of Trapani Birgi Vincenzo Florio Airport was presented today. The goal is to reach 1.1 million passengers, with a total of 9,375 movements. There will be 25 routes, of which 11 are national and 14 international.

Summer 2024 Numbers

Period: March 31 – October 29

Expected passengers: 1,100,000

Movements: 9,375

Routes: 25 National: 11 (Bergamo, Bologna, Milan Malpensa, Naples, Pescara, Pisa, Rome Fiumicino, Turin, Treviso, Pantelleria, Forlì) International: 14 (Charleroi (Belgium), Bod Bordeau (France), Billund (Denmark), Bratislava, NRN Dusseldorf, FKB Karlsluhe Baden Baden (Germany), Malta, Manchester (England), Porto, Riga, Seville, STN (Great Britain), Toulouse and KTW Katowice (Poland))



Ombra: "Investments and Territorial Promotion Needed to Grow the Airport"

Airgest President Salvatore Ombra stressed the importance of investments and territorial promotion for the airport's growth. "One million passengers is a good result, but it's not enough for us," said Ombra. "To grow, we need resources and promotion from the territory. Vincenzo Florio is neither Catania nor Palermo, which self-support passenger traffic. In a competitive market, we have attracted air traffic thanks to the Sicilian Region, generating revenues for the territory of 196 and 294 million euros in 2022 and 2023, with thousands of new jobs created."

The Airport's Impact on the Territory

A study commissioned by Airgest highlighted the airport's positive impact on the territory. The trend of the entrepreneurial sector in the province of Trapani has grown in proportion to the increase in the airport's numbers. Construction companies, hotels, restaurants, and services to businesses and people have registered growth. Overall Irpef income per capita has also grown. The demand and supply of accommodation facilities have registered a growth of 31.2%. Arrivals in 2022 were 562,9 thousand, with a growth of 32.6%. Trapani's tourism businesses active between 2019 and 2022 increased by 20.5%.

Ombra: "We Can Aspire to 2 Million Passengers a Year, but It's a Goal We Can Achieve Together"

"Our airport generates an economic return of 45 times every euro invested," Ombra specified. "It is important that all representatives of the territory lobby to support the airport. Only with significant investments can we achieve significant results. Millions have been invested by Calabria, Puglia, and Friuli Venezia Giulia. Bergamo, to become the hub it is today, has invested several million euros. We can aspire to 2 million passengers a year, but it is a goal we can achieve together."



