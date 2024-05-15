  Sicilian Wine Harvest 2023: A Banner Year for Quality Despite Lower Yields

15/05/2024 04:40:00

The 2023 grape harvest in Sicily stands out for its exceptional quality and organoleptic profile, despite a significant drop in production. Sicilian producers have showcased their expertise by leveraging the rich variety and diversity of the local terroirs, skillfully navigating a challenging climate. The total production of DOC and IGT wines saw a decrease of 34.48% compared to last year, yet the focus on identity, territory, and quality prevailed.

"From this vintage, we will enjoy red wines with a strong identity, white wines with complex aromatic profiles, and indigenous varietals that are increasingly true to their terroir, alongside international varietals that present new and intriguing profiles," stated Mattia Filippi, co-founder of Uva Sapiens, a viticultural consultancy firm, at the 20th edition of Sicilia en Primeur in Cefalù from May 9-11.

The wines from the 2023 harvest are characterized by their essence, cleanliness, clarity, and definition. Notably, the Grillo varietal continues to prove its ability to evolve positively over time, performing well despite reduced yields and revealing a wide aromatic spectrum with more pronounced tropical notes in this harvest. Catarratto is becoming increasingly "glocal"—a local varietal that meets the taste of the international palate. Other varietals like Nero d’Avola, Frappato, Nerello Mascalese, and Perricone are emerging as wines of the future, emphasizing elegance, versatility, and freshness.

A standout surprise, according to Filippi's report, was the wine produced from the Syrah grape, which showed resilience against the weather conditions and yielded wines with excellent acid-sugar balance and maturity post-harvest.

"Once again, the Sicilian wine system, represented by Assovini Sicilia, has collaborated effectively and responded competently to the challenges," Filippi remarked, adding that the 2024 edition of Sicilia en Primeur—themed "Cultivating the future"—will be remembered for the "Less is more" style of the 2023 harvest. The longest harvest in Italy, spanning a hundred days, began in the western part of the island in early August and concluded



