  Ryanair's CEO, Eddie Wilson, Accused of Blackmailing Sicily Over Tax Demands

"The fact that Ryanair's CEO, Eddie Wilson, is blackmailing the Sicilian Region, where his company makes huge profits by charging high prices for flights during holidays, is intolerable for all Sicilian consumers, regardless of their political affiliation. Ryanair demands the elimination of a tax to remain fully operational in Sicily and threatens to relocate its aircraft to other Italian regions where this tax has been abolished, or even abroad. Wilson claims that it's not blackmail, but no one is foolish enough to believe that," stated Federconsumatori Sicilia.

The threat by Ryanair, Europe's largest low-cost airline, to reduce or suspend flights to and from Sicily is causing great concern. The airline's CEO, Eddie Wilson, has requested the abolition of an additional tax of 6.5 euros per passenger applied at Sicilian airports. Otherwise, Ryanair is prepared to move its aircraft to other Italian regions or even abroad.

"Every year, Ryanair employs the same strategy—making financial demands with the threat of moving aircraft elsewhere," commented Alfio La Rosa, President of Federconsumatori Sicilia. "The regional reimbursement plan for overly expensive flights is a failure, but that does not mean Ryanair is right and can blackmail Sicilians with impunity." La Rosa also highlighted that "within a few days, the same Ryanair flight can go from 14.99 euros to over 150 euros, which is pure price speculation, exploiting the lack of alternative transportation means to connect Sicily with mainland Italy."

The issue of flights and price speculation in Sicily has also drawn a reaction from Aeroitalia. "Wilson says we are too small, but he forgets to mention that with 16 aircraft in Sicily, we have transported over a million passengers, taking them away from Ryanair despite their dumping practices," stated Gaetano Intrieri, CEO of Aeroitalia, pointing a finger at Ryanair's dominance and the subsidies it receives from Sicilian airports.

The Sicilian government, led by President Renato Schifani, now finds itself at the center of a dispute that involves air transport policy and the taxes imposed on passengers. As Ryanair threatens to reduce its presence, "Schifani must fly to Rome, not to ask for tax cuts for Ryanair, but to speak with Salvini, with Urso, and with ENAC to organize a long-term flight plan that includes an increase in flights during holidays and critical days," concluded La Rosa.

The battle for the future of air transport in Sicily remains open, with consumers and companies demanding structural solutions that ensure fair tariffs and better service for citizens.



