TTG Travel Experience Focuses on Truth in Tourism Amidst AI Integration

11/10/2024 04:35:00

The TTG Travel Experience in Rimini is a fair where practical matters are addressed. This year's 61st edition, which began yesterday, is themed "Truth," because, “in an era where artificial storytelling, not always authentic reviews, and misinformation proliferate on the web, a new need for truth arises.”

This year, the TTG has introduced discussions on artificial intelligence. Many talks and meetings have addressed AI's role in tourism. Discussions also cover climate change and how travelers plan their trips considering the risks of extreme events. This could be one reason why Sicily saw fewer tourists in July and August compared to last year, as the intense heat and drought might have deterred visitors.

However, the TTG presented data that could be encouraging for Sicily, reinforcing the often stated strategy of "focusing on deseasonalization," even for airports. Not surprisingly, a new flight has been introduced for the winter season from and to Trapani Birgi Airport.

NEW ROUTES FOR TRAPANI BIRGI At the TTG in Rimini, an international tourism fair, Airgest, the management company of Trapani Birgi Airport, sealed a fruitful agreement with the airline Go to Fly. After the existing route to Forlì active on Mondays and Saturdays, Verona has also been added as a destination. This route will be operational from December 2nd to January 11th, and then resume from early March through the entire summer, maintaining two weekly frequencies on Saturdays and Mondays. The Trapani Forlì route had already been increased to two weekly frequencies since September and is confirmed.

"Congratulations to the airline Go To Fly for this significant investment at Trapani Airport," commented Airgest president Salvatore Ombra, "which, after the great success in Forlì, will now also connect to the city of Verona, promising good prospects for the upcoming Christmas holidays and the summer season. We are pleased that our participation in the tourism fair has led to this significant agreement."

Paolo Amodeo, the operational manager of Go To Fly and marketing carrier of Forlì Airport, announced at a press conference, on behalf of the president of Forlì Airport, Giuseppe Silvestrini, represented by Riccardo Pregnolato, the new route along with their winter 2024-2025 and summer 2025 seasons. "Having already increased the Forlì Trapani frequency in September - Amodeo explains - we are now adding Verona, starting in December, dedicating an aircraft entirely to Birgi on Saturdays. This significant investment is expected to bring an equally significant return. We are betting on Sicily, and the summer figures are reassuring."

SICILIAN FIGURES Tourism in Sicily continues to record significant numbers in 2024, showing growth from the previous year, despite some challenges. In the first half of 2024, the island's accommodations registered over 6.29 million stays, marking a 3.2% increase from the same period in 2023. However, this data does not include the growing phenomenon of "short rentals," which alone recorded over 1.83 million stays, a substantial jump of 50.7% from the previous year.

Foreign tourism remains a primary driving force for Sicily's tourism economy. In just the first half of 2024, foreign stays reached 3.37 million, up 6.7% from 2023, while domestic tourism experienced a slight decline of 0.5%. In short rentals, the foreign component significantly impacted, representing 72% of total stays, with a 45.7% increase from 2023.

The demand for temporary accommodations is growing rapidly, competing with traditional lodging facilities. From January to June 2024, stays in short rentals reached 1.83 million, an increase of over 50%. This trend demonstrates a clear preference among tourists, especially foreigners, for flexible and non-traditional lodging options.

Despite the positive data for the first half of the year, the summer months (June-August) saw a slight decrease (-3.6%) in overall stays at traditional accommodations. In particular, there was a noticeable decline in Italian tourism (-8.2%), while foreigners continued to grow, with a 2.7% increase from 2023. In contrast, short rentals saw a 20% increase during the summer, in both arrivals and stays.

Tourism Councillor Elvira Amata explained that these figures reflect a structural change in regional tourism, with an extension of the tourist season and diversification of offerings. "We are witnessing significant deseasonalization, with an increase in stays in the low season, especially from January to March, particularly among foreign tourists," stated Amata.

DESEASONALIZING TO MANAGE OVERTOURISM One of the regional government's strategic goals is precisely to deseasonalize tourism, focusing on cultural events and festivals that attract visitors even during the less frequented months. Events such as the Sicilia Jazz Festival, the Ace Cup, and the Historical Trains are just a few examples of initiatives that have helped better distribute tourist flows throughout the year.

Sicily's tourist offerings, thanks to its favorable climate conditions, have proven capable of attracting visitors year-round. According to Councillor Amata, this approach is already yielding concrete results: "The data confirm that we are working in the right direction. The goal is to continue focusing on a schedule that ensures a steady influx of tourists, valuing the entire territory and reducing overtourism that damages our natural beauties."



