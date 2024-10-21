Severe weather devastates half of Sicily

21/10/2024 04:50:00

A violent storm struck the city of Catania, causing significant inconvenience and damage throughout the metropolitan area. The streets quickly turned into veritable raging rivers, with water levels high enough to cover sidewalks in many parts of the city.

Numerous rescue team interventions were required for stranded vehicles and flooding, with hundreds of calls received by the Fire Brigade and Law Enforcement dispatch centers. Motorists trapped in their cars were rescued by the Diving Unit of Catania, which intervened on Via Pezza Mandra in Misterbianco, where several people were brought to safety.

A similar situation occurred in Belpasso, where another rescue team was called to save the driver of a car stuck under a flooded overpass near SS 121. The Etna hinterland and the Calatino area experienced particular difficulties, with many fallen trees and impassable roads.

In Randazzo, pine trees broken by the wind toppled several parked cars, fortunately without causing injuries. The provinces of Caltanissetta and Enna also felt the impact of the bad weather. In Gela, Sommatino, and Riesi, significant flooding was reported, while in Enna a rocky slope collapsed without causing harm to people.

Serious consequences also occurred in Licata, in the Agrigento area, where the Salso river overflowed, creating additional problems.

Some people were left stranded on the roofs of their cars, and a man clinging to the pillars of a bridge was rescued by a land fire brigade team. Several homes, especially in the "African quarter" near the river, were even evacuated as a precaution. "Stay at home and do not go out to allow rescuers to work where necessary," was the plea from the mayor of Licata, Angelo Balsamo.

The President of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani, has decided to convene the regional cabinet on Monday, October 21. At that meeting, the list of damages caused by the bad weather will be assessed and the first urgent resources necessary to carry out interventions swiftly will be allocated.

Following the heavy rains, Palermo airport experienced flooding in some terminal rooms, particularly in the baggage area. There were also power outages that hindered normal arrival and departure activities. The terminal emergency plan (Pet) was immediately implemented, and passengers were directed outside the structure, as it is expected to take a long time to restore the systems. Several flights were diverted to other Sicilian airports.



