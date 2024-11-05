Palermo Crafts a Mega Cannolo: Aiming for a Record and Celebrating Local Cultur

05/11/2024 04:45:00

In Piazza Verdi in Palermo, a record-breaking mega cannolo was made, measured definitively with a tape measure by the Mayor Roberto Lagalla. The cannolo is 30 meters long and 25 centimeters in diameter. Its creation involved several businesses from the Capo neighborhood such as Fabbrica Arena for the ricotta and Fabbrica Foresta for the shell. It was one of the activities during the event series "WÄ€DÄª, Mercato del Capo between Art and Music" organized by the local association Proloco Caput Seralcadi, which has been hosting various events including concerts, theater performances, and culinary workshops.

"The ultimate goal is not to break the Guinness record," says Francesca Vitrano, president of Proloco Seralcadi, "but rather to promote the beauties of the Mercato del Capo, its historic activities, we want people to return to the Capo to shop and appreciate the churches and our artistic beauties."

Meanwhile, if the length measurement is confirmed, it would set a record.

Currently, the record is held by Caltanissetta since September 2022, with a cannolo measuring 21 meters and 43 centimeters in length (and more than 20 cm in diameter), made by about a hundred pastry chefs and cooks from all over Italy, coordinated by pastry chef Lillo Defraia. It has been officially certified and entered in the Guinness World Records following a notice dated January 22nd last year.



