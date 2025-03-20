Donnafugata Introduces Mille E Una Notte 2021 Special Edition

20/03/2025 04:50:00

Donnafugata announces its collaboration with Netflix to mark the release of the six-episode series The Leopard, which is now airing in all countries where the service is available. This collaboration has given rise to the exclusive Mille e una Notte 2021 Special Edition.

The Netflix series The Leopard is inspired by Tomasi di Lampedusa’s masterpiece, in which Donnafugata is the name of the protagonist’s estate. Naturally, Donnafugata was the wine chosen by Netflix to honor this story, set in the heart of western Sicily, in the “lands of the Leopard”, precisely where the Sicilian winery’s vineyards are located. This is where high-quality, limited-edition wines are produced, including Mille e una Notte, Tancredi, Angheli, and Sedàra – wines that honor the great classics of Italian literature. This collaboration marks yet another significant milestone in the dialogue between wine and cultural heritage.

Mille e una Notte was born from the vision of Giacomo and Gabriella Rallo, founders of Donnafugata. This marked the beginning of a great red wine that redefined the perception of Sicilian wine on an international level, embodying the winery’s artisanal approach. Today, it symbolizes the refined Sicilian identity reflected in the Netflix series The Leopard. Just as in the series’ storyline, each bottle holds a tale that unfolds across Sicily’s landscapes in a timeless setting, turning every sip into a journey through the island’s deepest roots.

“This collaboration is a source of great pride for us”, says José Rallo Donnafugata CEO and family-proprietor. “With Mille e una Notte 2021 Special Edition, we want to convey the heart and soul of Sicily, just as Netflix does with The Leopard. It proves that wine is a true vessel of culture”. José Rallo adds, “Through this special collaboration, Donnafugata aims to strengthen its role as an ambassador of Made in Italy”.

“The 2021 vintage of Mille e una Notte stands out for its extraordinary elegance”, says Antonio Rallo Donnafugata Winemaker, CEO and family-proprietor. “That year’s particularly favorable growing conditions, along with the care we all dedicate to our work in the vineyard and the meticulous processes of vinification and aging, make Mille e una Notte Special Edition 2021 the perfect wine to showcase Sicily to the world”.

From the very beginning, Donnafugata has woven art into its corporate identity. Sicily, with its vibrant Mediterranean landscapes, inspires a constant pursuit of beauty in places where history and literature are deeply intertwined. The historic Mille e una Notte label is enriched with elegant baroque details, paying tribute to a timeless story that has shaped both Italian and international culture. This collaboration is further proof of the strong connection between art and wine. With its unique character, Mille e una Notte 2021 Special Edition is a wine suited to both the most discerning collector and the young wine lover seeking an authentic tasting experience.

Mille e una Notte 2021 Special Edition is more than just a wine – it is a declaration of love for Sicily, bringing together Netflix’s global storytelling with Donnafugata’s craftsmanship and innovation.

About Donnafugata

Donnafugata, founded in 1983 by Giacomo and Gabriella Rallo, is a family-owned winery and leading example of authentic and sustainable winemaking in Sicily. Donnafugata produces tailor-made wines at the pinnacle of Italian craftsmanship, focused on small, prestigious productions from unique territories and vineyards across the island of Sicily. Their trademark labels illustrate the vibrant, colorful culture and storied history of Sicily in a distinctive and sensual style that makes their wines a natural choice for those drawn to the world of art. Today, Donnafugata is led by Antonio and José Rallo, who represent the fifth generation of Rallo family wine production in Sicily. Donnafugata’s range of wines aims to showcase the extraordinary potential of Sicily, hailing from over 488 hectares of vineyards in Sicily across five estates in Contessa Entellina, Pantelleria, Vittoria, Etna, and Marsala; including the flagship wines Ben Ryé Passito di Pantelleria, Mille e una Notte Sicilia DOC, Fragore Etna Rosso DOC, and Tancredi Terre Siciliane IGT. For more information, visit donnafugata.it.



