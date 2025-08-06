06/08/2025 04:35:00

Italy plans to build the long-anticipated bridge connecting Sicily to mainland Italy. On 7 August 2025, the Italian government is expected to approve the final project during a planning committee meeting, according to a source. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has committed €13.5 billion for the initiative, a landmark investment aimed at transforming regional connectivity.

The concept of a bridge linking Sicily to the mainland dates back to Roman times, with historical records suggesting early proposals for such a structure. Over the centuries, the idea of a bridge connecting Italy and Sicily has been proposed, reportedly. Over the centuries, the idea resurfaced repeatedly, with a notable attempt in 2009 that was cancelled in 2013 due to financial and logistical challenges. Now, with renewed political and financial backing, construction is poised to begin as early as 2025.

The project will be managed by the Messina Strait company, with the Italian firm Webuild leading construction. Upon completion, the bridge will be the world’s longest suspension bridge, stretching 3,600 metres. Its design is engineered to withstand powerful natural forces, including earthquakes and winds reaching 300 km/h. Authorities project the bridge will not be operational before 2032.

“The updated value of the investment, following the finalisation of the additional agreements with all the various contractors, remains confirmed at €13.5 billion, fully covered by the 2025 Budget Law and the capital increase of the Stretto di Messina railway company signed in 2023,” said the Messina Strait company. On 29 July 2025, the board of directors approved final designs and contract documents. The bridge will support a maximum capacity of 200 trains daily and 6,000 vehicles per hour.

When finished, the bridge is set to significantly reduce the time of journeys between Sicily and Italy, eliminating the need for ferries, often delayed by poor weather. Currently, passengers travelling between Messina in Sicily and Reggio Calabria on the mainland rely on ferries, which take approximately 30 minutes, or flights. The bridge promises to streamline this journey, boosting tourism and commerce.

Webuild stated that the committee’s approval will allow preliminary work to commence, including land expropriations, utility diversions, and geological surveys. This infrastructure project is expected to create thousands of jobs and stimulate economic growth in southern Italy, though environmental concerns, such as potential impacts on marine ecosystems, remain under discussion. Local communities have expressed mixed sentiments, with some welcoming the economic boost and others wary of disruptions during construction.



