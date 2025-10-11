Smaller Islands, "Costanza I di Sicilia" Launched: The First Ferry Owned by the Sicilia...

11/10/2025 04:57:00

The new Ro-PAX ferry that Fincantieri is building for the Sicilian Region was launched today at the shipyards in Palermo. Delivery is expected in the summer of 2026. The launch ceremony, which marks the start of the final outfitting phase, was attended by the President of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani, and Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and General Manager of Fincantieri. The vessel was blessed by the Metropolitan Archbishop of Palermo, Corrado Lorefice. The ship's godmother was Vinzia Novara Di Gaetano. Also present were regional ministers Alessandro Aricò, Giusi Savarino, Francesco Colianni, Alessandro Dagnino, and Nuccia Albano.

“The launch of 'Costanza I di Sicilia', the first ferry of the regional fleet,” said President Schifani, “is a moment of extraordinary importance for our Region. This ship, which will provide stable connections between Pantelleria, Lampedusa, and Porto Empedocle, reaffirms Sicily’s central role in the Mediterranean and its ability to look to the future with vision, competence, and responsibility. 'Costanza I di Sicilia' is not just a maritime infrastructure, but a symbol of a political and human project based on territorial equity, the dignity of mobility, and environmental sustainability. It is the result of collaboration between institutions, industry, and shipbuilding excellence, and it shows the Region’s commitment to investing in itself, enhancing its own resources and strengthening connections between the islands and the mainland. I’m also proud that many of the companies involved in building the ship are Sicilian.”

“Today,” stated Folgiero, “thanks to the Sicilian Region, we celebrate an extraordinary achievement, made possible by the dedication of our skilled workers who rose to the challenge of bringing full shipbuilding back to Palermo. Today’s launch marks the starting point for relaunching the shipyard as part of Fincantieri’s new industrial plan, which we will present by the end of the year. Building this ship is not just a return to production, but an investment in the future, in skills, and in Italian manufacturing, in a sector where people are the most valuable asset. Palermo has a unique role in the Mediterranean and will become increasingly central to our Group’s strategy.”

The new ferry, named "Costanza I di Sicilia", is being built entirely at the Palermo shipyard and features cutting-edge technology, particularly in environmental sustainability. It is approximately 140 meters long, with a gross tonnage of around 14,500 tons. It will be capable of carrying up to 1,000 passengers and 200 vehicles, with a maximum speed of 19 knots. Propulsion will be provided by dual-fuel engines, powered by marine gasoil and liquefied natural gas (LNG)—currently the most eco-friendly marine fuel available on a large scale. This is a key step in the maritime industry’s decarbonization process, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants. The vessel will also be equipped with a photovoltaic system that, combined with a battery pack, will allow for zero-emissions port stays of up to four hours.

With this project, designed to strengthen links with the islands of Lampedusa, Linosa, and Pantelleria, the Sicilian Region becomes the first in Italy to fully own a ferry of this kind. The contract between the Region and Fincantieri, signed in 2023, also includes an option for a second ferry.



