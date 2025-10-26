Sezioni
“Help Us Find Her”: Piera Maggio Publishes the New Photo of Denise Pipitone

Help us find her.”
Piera Maggio, the mother of little Denise Pipitone, who disappeared in 2004 from Mazara del Vallo, has not given up hope of seeing her daughter again. A few days before what would have been Denise’s 25th birthday — she was born on October 26, 2000 — Maggio has shared a new age-progression image showing what her daughter might look like today.

The investigation into the disappearance of Denise was closed in December 2021 by the Marsala investigating judge, but Piera Maggio refuses to surrender. She continues to appeal publicly, urging everyone to share the image widely.

“This age progression was created by an American professional specialized in the field,” Maggio wrote, “who developed the image of Denise using photos of both parents — an essential element for this kind of work — and applying the proper technical analysis.”

“We kindly ask you to share it widely, please not by copy-and-paste. I would like the official profiles and pages that have always supported us to reach abroad as well. Let’s give Denise the chance to find her way home and to embrace her real parents again. Thank you,” concludes the message signed by Piera Maggio and Pietro Pulizzi.

The new image shows a young woman with delicate features, a serene expression, and the same eyes that, since that tragic September 1, 2004, continue to look out from posters, screens, and the hearts of millions of people who still hope to see her return home.

 









