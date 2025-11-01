Italian court rejects Sicily bridge project

01/11/2025 04:49:00

Italy’s Court of Auditors on Wednesday rejected the government’s plan to build a long-debated bridge from mainland Italy to Sicily, dealing a body blow to one of Rome’s most ambitious infrastructure projects.

The ruling temporarily halts efforts to construct the €13.5 billion bridge across the Strait of Messina. The court, which oversees public spending, announced its decision late Wednesday and said it would release its full reasoning within 30 days.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the decision as “an act of overreach into the jurisdiction of the Government and Parliament,” insisting her administration had addressed all the technical questions raised by the court.



