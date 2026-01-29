Landslide Emergency in Niscemi, Sicily — Entire Hill Collapsing Towards the Gela Plain

29/01/2026 04:02:00

“The entire hill is collapsing onto the Gela plain. We conducted an initial inspection with the scientific component of the Civil Protection Department’s competence center, Professor Nicola Casagli, who highlighted not only the visible damage but also confirmed that the whole hill is sliding toward the plain of Gela.”

These were the words of Fabio Ciciliano, head of Italy’s National Civil Protection Department, during a meeting in Niscemi with Sicilian Governor Renato Schifani and Salvo Cocina, head of the Regional Civil Protection, at the municipal operations center (Coc), to assess the ongoing landslide.

“In Niscemi, we are dealing with a social emergency. We must guarantee housing solutions for the families who can no longer return to their homes. We must offer a future to a deeply wounded community,” said Schifani. “This is a dynamic and evolving crisis. As the Region of Sicily, we are doing our part.”

He added that they discussed a range of urgent needs, including healthcare assistance, restoring the methane gas supply, and ensuring that students can continue attending school. A relocation program for displaced families is being organized, with some placed in existing housing and others in newly constructed units.

The meeting was attended by:

Renato Schifani , President of the Region of Sicily and commissioner for the emergency caused by cyclone Harry

, President of the Region of Sicily and commissioner for the emergency caused by cyclone Harry Fabio Ciciliano , National Civil Protection Head

, National Civil Protection Head Salvo Cocina , Head of Sicilian Civil Protection

, Head of Sicilian Civil Protection Donatella Licia Messina , Prefect of Caltanissetta

, Prefect of Caltanissetta Massimiliano Conti, Mayor of Niscemi

They confirmed that the Sicilian Health Department and ASP of Caltanissetta will offer psychological support services and adapt healthcare routes based on available roads. Emergency patients will be rerouted to Gravina Hospital in Caltagirone (20 minutes away), instead of the second-level DEA in Caltanissetta.

Health System Reorganized

The Sicilian Health Assessor Daniela Faraoni visited Niscemi and signed an ordinance restructuring local health services. It was sent to the directors of the ASPs of Caltanissetta and Catania, and to the 118 emergency coordination center for Caltanissetta and Enna.

Key measures:

Emergency patients will be treated in Caltagirone , not Caltanissetta.

, not Caltanissetta. The Simple Departmental Operational Unit of Medicine at Niscemi’s hospital will be reactivated, with two new physicians assigned.

at Niscemi’s hospital will be reactivated, with assigned. A 24-hour intensive care service will be activated.

will be activated. A mobile medical unit with a general practitioner and nurse will serve the evacuated population , now sheltered at the “Pio La Torre” reception center .

with a general practitioner and nurse will serve the , now sheltered at the . A psychological support program will assist displaced families and school staff affected by the closure of three schools and the resulting overcrowding of others.

Political Reactions

Elly Schlein, secretary of the Democratic Party (PD), visited Niscemi and declared:

“We are here to express full solidarity with the people of Niscemi. Around 1,500 people have been displaced. We must secure the territory and offer clarity about the future. The Democratic Party is ready to support this region in every way.”

She urged the government to treat Niscemi as a specific and urgent case, given the active nature of the landslide. She also addressed the broader devastation from Cyclone Harry, which affected Sicily, Calabria, and Sardinia, causing over 2 billion euros in damages.

“The €100 million allocated by the government is insufficient. We’ve proposed redirecting €1 billion earmarked for the Strait of Messina bridge—a project blocked by the Court of Auditors—to the areas hit by the cyclone. I will also visit the Ionian coast to witness firsthand the devastation inflicted on homes and businesses.”

She called for the suspension of taxes for individuals and businesses affected, noting the severe impact on employment and agriculture.

Prosecutor’s Visit

Salvatore Vella, the Chief Prosecutor of Gela, visited Niscemi alongside law enforcement officers to assess the situation. At this stage, no official investigation has been announced.



