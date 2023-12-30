RFI Initiates Project for New Railway Station at Trapani-Birgi Airport

30/12/2023 04:40:00

Recent developments signal a significant stride toward enhancing transportation facilities near the Birgi Airport. Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) has recently launched a competition for the executive design and construction of the new "Vincenzo Florio" station at Trapani Birgi Airport. This project, slated for completion by 2026 as per the design process, is financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The aim is to establish a direct link between Trapani – Birgi Airport and the RFI network, promoting sustainable mobility through an interchange point along the Trapani – Marsala railway line.

Key Features of the Project:

The proposed station will include road and pedestrian infrastructure connecting to the airport terminal, along with an interchange parking area accessible from SP21, complete with green spaces. The estimated cost for this venture is approximately 33 million euros, aligning with PNRR objectives.

This comprehensive project, with a total funding of 48 million euros (40 million from PNRR and 8 million from the Irremovable Works fund), anticipates a two-year timeline, inclusive of the executive design phase. The urgency surrounding the Birgi airport station stems from the need for a stable connection with Palermo Airport. This connection aims to facilitate efficient travel between the two airports once they merge into a single management entity, making Birgi and Punta Raisi reachable by train in just three-quarters of an hour.

Station Features:

The intervention involves the design of a new railway station along an existing single-track railway line between Trapani and Castelvetrano, specifically between the Marausa and Birgi stations. The station, equipped with a 150m platform, will be accessible via stairs and elevators within the Passenger Building, incorporating technical rooms and a waiting area.

The project also entails an interchange parking area accessible from SP21 for shuttle buses and taxis, seamlessly connecting to a covered pedestrian route leading to the railway station and the airport.

Pedestrian Pathways and Green Spaces:

Pedestrian pathways, parallel to public transport routes, include intermediate resting areas ("oases"). An intersection at the provincial road allows access to a shaded modal exchange area with pedestrian paths, about 50 parking spaces, a short-stay area, and a kiss-and-ride, linked to the station through an external paved pedestrian connector. The project also incorporates a photovoltaic system to reduce the infrastructure's energy impact.

Regional Approval and Future Prospects:

The Regional Government, following the proposal by Assessor Aricò, promptly gave a favorable opinion, concluding the consultation with RFI. The completion target of 2026 aligns with PNRR goals, emphasizing the compatibility of the project with broader national recovery and resilience objectives.

Closing Statement:

The endeavor underscores the commitment to fast and efficient transportation between Birgi Airport and the railway network, aiming to bring Palermo and Trapani airports closer. Salvatore Ombra, President of Airgest, has consistently advocated for improved rail services, and the approval of this feasibility project signifies a proactive approach to advancing transportation infrastructure in the region.



