Gibellina: Epicenter of Contemporary Art as it Prepares to Host Italy’s Art Capital in 2026

04/11/2024 04:15:00

The Belice Valley is gearing up to host the first edition of the Italian Capital of Contemporary Art, an honor awarded this year to Gibellina. In 2026, the city will transform into a major center for artistic experimentation, featuring events and cultural projects aimed at promoting and enhancing the area. This ambitious project was curated by Roberto Albergoni, president of the Meno Foundation, who detailed in an interview the dossier that led to the victory.

The Project: Bringing the Future to Gibellina The initiative, titled "Bring Me the Future," aims to make Gibellina a benchmark for contemporary art, involving artists, institutions, universities, and cultural associations. "It is the call that Gibellina, along with all the territories of the Belice Valley, wanted to make to the national and international artistic and cultural communities," explains Albergoni, "inviting them to support the path of rebirth through beauty, launched by Ludovico Corrao after the 1968 earthquake." The idea is to develop an ongoing dialogue between art and the territory, using contemporary art as a driver of urban and social regeneration.

A Restart Based on the Legacy of the 70s The project reconnects with the avant-garde vision that Gibellina embarked on in the 70s under the guidance of Corrao, involving artists and architects in the post-earthquake reconstruction. Albergoni emphasizes the importance of reclaiming this spirit: "We want to resume that journey, offering artists the opportunity to collaborate in a local production context, to generate new economies and enhance the excellence of the territory." The goal is to create a model of artistic and cultural development that can have a lasting economic and social impact, encouraging mechanisms of virtuous economy.

Funding and Plans for the Future To make this transformation possible, Gibellina will receive significant funding, with about 12 million euros allocated by the Region and 1 million from the Ministry of Culture. These funds will be used to support artists and to refurbish cultural spaces in the city, including the Consagra Theater, long closed and destined to become a new attraction hub.

Albergoni also highlights the intention to preserve and enhance the "Cretto di Burri," a symbol of Gibellina and its resilience, which could soon host temporary artistic installations, provided the integrity of the site is respected.

A Launchpad for the Future of Art in Sicily With this project, Gibellina aims not only to enhance the local artistic and cultural heritage but also to establish itself as a capital of contemporary art, fostering cooperation among local, national, and international institutions. Albergoni hopes that the initiative will serve as a model for other Sicilian and Italian realities, promoting a dialogue between history and modernity.



