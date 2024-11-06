Trapani 1976: The Unforgotten Flood

06/11/2024 04:50:00

On November 5, 1976, a date etched in the memory of the residents of Trapani and its province with profound sadness, a violent flood struck the city, claiming the lives of 16 people and causing immense damage to infrastructure, homes, and roads. Western Sicily, including Trapani, had been scorched by the hot sirocco for months, but early November brought unstable weather that unleashed a relentless storm on the city.

Intense rains caused landslides from Mount Erice, with debris, stones, and mud flooding the streets and reaching heights that covered sidewalks in many areas of the city, including the central Via Fardella, the railway station, and the port. A third of the municipal area was devastated: roads were blocked, basements and homes were flooded, and the water and sewer networks were disrupted at several points, even rendering the Sant’Antonio Abate hospital inoperable. The city was unprepared for an event of this magnitude, and the response efforts, despite the involvement of local forces and volunteers, proved inadequate.

First Responders and Solidarity from Sailors

In the absence of an effective civil protection organization – which at the time did not exist as we know it today – the first help came from sailors aboard passing ships in Trapani. Without hesitation, these men began shoveling mud out of businesses and ground-floor homes, providing invaluable assistance in a time of emergency. They were supported by the youth from the Cathedral, who organized to help clean the devastated streets and homes.

Local Radios: A Lifeline

In an era without cell phones or social media, local radios played a crucial role. These stations continuously broadcasted updates on the situation, directed rescue efforts, and reassured citizens, many of whom had no news of their loved ones.

The Drama of the Homeless and the Occupation of the Cathedral

The fury of the flood left dozens of families homeless. Desperate and seeking answers, the displaced began to protest. In March 1977, a few months after the disaster, 41 homeless families occupied the Cathedral of San Lorenzo. They had been forced to take this action after occupying vacant public housing and waiting for a permanent solution. Not having received satisfactory responses from the authorities, these families decided to settle in the Cathedral for 47 days, supported by the Church and compassionate citizens, until their demands were met.

Anger and Accusations of "Disaster Planning"

The Trapani Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation into the incident. The investigative file speculated on a "planning" of the disaster, blaming delays and failures of local administrations for the flood. Essential infrastructure like the gutter canal and an efficient sewer network were lacking; such projects, if completed, could have mitigated the damage. Unfortunately, this is a story that repeats itself even today.

Current Situation and Hydrogeological Risk

Nearly half a century later, Trapani's hydrogeological problems remain unresolved. The area is classified as "at significant hydrogeological risk" in the municipal civil protection plan, and each year, with the first rains, the city faces emergencies caused by flooded streets and a weak rainwater disposal network. The funds allocated over the years for the prevention of hydrogeological instability have never been sufficient, leaving Trapani and its inhabitants vulnerable to calamities.

The Challenge of Climate Change

Climate change exacerbates these issues. Extreme weather events, like those of the previous September and October, further strain an already fragile system. Although there have been no fatalities recently, the threat remains, and without comprehensive interventions across the province, the future looks uncertain.

Conclusion

The tragic flood of 1976 serves as a reminder to the community and institutions. Remembering this event honors the victims and emphasizes the urgency of finding concrete and lasting solutions. History teaches us that hydrogeological instability cannot be ignored, and the challenge of safeguarding the territory is more relevant today than ever.



